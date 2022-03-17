Bendigo district club golf results | Mar 9-13 | Photos
Axedale
- Wednesday March 9 (Stableford)
Women:
A-Grade: M . Pitt (22) 33, J. Kennedy (12) 32, E. Dal Santo (26) 30
B-Grade: A. McManus (35) 34, M. Edgar (45) 31, J. Goddard (41) 31
NTP: T. Shanahan (1st), M. Hamilton (3rd over the creek), J. Kennedy (18th second shot), M. PItts (18th second shot), M. Kerr (18th second shot)
- Saturday March 12 (Stableford)
Men:
A-Grade: P. Hoskin (8) 39, G. Harrop (9) 37, G. Henderson (12) 35, L. Johnstone (Scr) 35
B-Grade: J. Angove (14) 39, R. McGIbbon (16) 36, D. Hocking (14) 36, A. Strybosch (14) 36
C-Grade: S. Edwards (27) 40, D. Mitchell (21) 40, E. Rogers (20) 38, O. Davies (22) 38
Women:
Overall: K. Strybosch (33) 36, E. O'Connor (19) 33, J. Kennedy (12) 33
NTP: D. Nihill (1st), R. Galbraith (1st), J. Kennedy (1st), D. Ivey (3rd second shot), O. Davies (3rd second shot), R. Perkins (6th), A. Schaeche (16th), P. Andrew (18th), C. Kealy (18th), R. Iser (18th second shot)
- Sunday March 13 (Lindrea Day 4BBB)
Men:
Winners: E. Rogers/M. Davies (21) 45
Runners-up: P. Laursen/ P. Warcaba (21) 41
Mixed:
Winners: M. Edgar/J. Edgar (31) 48
Runners-up: P. Hoskin/E. O'Connor (15) 46. L. Prowse/L. Rodda (33) 45, A. Watson/A. McCulloch (24) 45
NTP: D. Ivey (1st), T. Galea (1st), T. McManus (6th), M. Chesher (6th), J. McCullagh (16th)
Belvoir Park
- Wednesday March 9 (Stableford)
Women:
A-Grade: P. Collins (24) 38, S. Mahlstedt (18) 37
B-Grade: L. Ellis (46) 47, K. Walsh (54) 42
NTP: L. Burns (3rd)
Men:
A-Grade: C. Coutts (9) 37, D. Schmidt (10) 36
B-Grade: D. Conley (13) 36, K. Purdon (18) 36
C-Grade: R. Bolton, P. Wilson (29) 34
NTP: D. Robins (3rd), B. Rogers (11th), L. Hobbs (8th)
- Saturday March 12 (Men's 4BBB/Stableford)
A-Grade: D. Schmidt/D. Harris 46, R. Kirk/C. Arnold 46. A. Pendelbury/G. Fitzgibbon 44
B-Grade: P. Chapman/C. WHite 50, J. Metherall/F. Treloar 46, J. Williams/B. Josey 46
NTP: L. Margrain (3rd), C. Bowyer (8th), G. Adamson (11th), J. Williams (16th), B. Josey (16th), H. Fyffe (7th)
Women:
A-Grade: R. Punton (15) 32, P. Collins (24) 31
B-Grade: T. Perkins (32) 36, K. Carmichael (33) 33
Bendigo
Bendigo
- Tuesday March 8 (R1 Captain's Trophy/Stableford)
Women:
A-Grade: L. Harding (25) 37 c/b, L. Raftery (15) 37
B-Grade: S. Wheeler (31) 36, J. Foley (33) 35
NTP: L. Harding (5th), J. Foley (5th), J. Needs (16th), G. Taylor (17th)
- Thursday March 10 (R2 Captain's Trophy/Stableford)
A-Grade: J. Prior (23) 35, A. Moore (25) 32
B-Grade: J. Knight (34) 35, W. Oster (38) 32
Captain's Trophy: L. Raftery 37+29=66
NTP: J. Bilkey (12th), D. Jackson (12th), A. Laity (16th), M. Bailey (17th)
Neangar Park
- Thursday March 10 (Stableford)
A-Grade: A. Masters (1) 41, K. Roberts (12) 38
B-Grade: R. Chandler (15) 39, J. Kellow (18) 39
Placings: K. Allen (17) 38 c/b, B. Johnstone (7) 37
NTP: R. Stonehouse (3rd), B. Whitecross (7th), A. Masters (10th), C. Rochester (12th), T. Booth (16th)
- Saturday March 12 (Stableford)
A-Grade: P. Blanford (7) 44, D. Boag (8) 42
B-Grade: M. Flint (10) 38 c/b, P. Rice (13) 38 c/b
C-Grade: S. Robinson (19) 44 c/b, G. Leed (17) 44
Placings: C. Tuohey (20) 42, T. Pool (8) 41 c/b, D. Roberts (16) 41
NTP: L. Harry (3rd), J. Mellington (7th), T. Hamilton (10th), N. Leed (12th), C. Smith (16th)
- Sunday March 13 (Chamberlain Foursomes)
Winners: D. Bilkey/M. Barnes
Runners-up: B. Furphy/T. Williams, B. Balintong/J. Berry
Stableford:
A-Grade: D. Ruffell (10) 41, N. Leed (11) 40 c/b
B-Grade: J. Mellington (13) 37, S. Robinson (16) 35
C-Grade: P. Catania (26) 38, M. Gerrish (23) 34

