Bendigo district club golf results | Mar 9-13 | Photos

Women: A-Grade: M . Pitt (22) 33, J. Kennedy (12) 32, E. Dal Santo (26) 30 B-Grade: A. McManus (35) 34, M. Edgar (45) 31, J. Goddard (41) 31 NTP: T. Shanahan (1st), M. Hamilton (3rd over the creek), J. Kennedy (18th second shot), M. PItts (18th second shot), M. Kerr (18th second shot) Men: A-Grade: P. Hoskin (8) 39, G. Harrop (9) 37, G. Henderson (12) 35, L. Johnstone (Scr) 35 B-Grade: J. Angove (14) 39, R. McGIbbon (16) 36, D. Hocking (14) 36, A. Strybosch (14) 36 C-Grade: S. Edwards (27) 40, D. Mitchell (21) 40, E. Rogers (20) 38, O. Davies (22) 38 Women: Overall: K. Strybosch (33) 36, E. O'Connor (19) 33, J. Kennedy (12) 33 NTP: D. Nihill (1st), R. Galbraith (1st), J. Kennedy (1st), D. Ivey (3rd second shot), O. Davies (3rd second shot), R. Perkins (6th), A. Schaeche (16th), P. Andrew (18th), C. Kealy (18th), R. Iser (18th second shot) Men: Winners: E. Rogers/M. Davies (21) 45 Runners-up: P. Laursen/ P. Warcaba (21) 41 Mixed: Winners: M. Edgar/J. Edgar (31) 48 Runners-up: P. Hoskin/E. O'Connor (15) 46. L. Prowse/L. Rodda (33) 45, A. Watson/A. McCulloch (24) 45 NTP: D. Ivey (1st), T. Galea (1st), T. McManus (6th), M. Chesher (6th), J. McCullagh (16th) Women: A-Grade: P. Collins (24) 38, S. Mahlstedt (18) 37 B-Grade: L. Ellis (46) 47, K. Walsh (54) 42 NTP: L. Burns (3rd) Men: A-Grade: C. Coutts (9) 37, D. Schmidt (10) 36 B-Grade: D. Conley (13) 36, K. Purdon (18) 36 C-Grade: R. Bolton, P. Wilson (29) 34 NTP: D. Robins (3rd), B. Rogers (11th), L. Hobbs (8th) A-Grade: D. Schmidt/D. Harris 46, R. Kirk/C. Arnold 46. A. Pendelbury/G. Fitzgibbon 44 B-Grade: P. Chapman/C. WHite 50, J. Metherall/F. Treloar 46, J. Williams/B. Josey 46 NTP: L. Margrain (3rd), C. Bowyer (8th), G. Adamson (11th), J. Williams (16th), B. Josey (16th), H. Fyffe (7th) Women: A-Grade: R. Punton (15) 32, P. Collins (24) 31 B-Grade: T. Perkins (32) 36, K. Carmichael (33) 33 Sport news: Women: A-Grade: L. Harding (25) 37 c/b, L. Raftery (15) 37 B-Grade: S. Wheeler (31) 36, J. Foley (33) 35 NTP: L. Harding (5th), J. Foley (5th), J. Needs (16th), G. Taylor (17th) A-Grade: J. Prior (23) 35, A. Moore (25) 32 B-Grade: J. Knight (34) 35, W. Oster (38) 32 Captain's Trophy: L. Raftery 37+29=66 NTP: J. Bilkey (12th), D. Jackson (12th), A. Laity (16th), M. Bailey (17th) A-Grade: A. Masters (1) 41, K. Roberts (12) 38 B-Grade: R. Chandler (15) 39, J. Kellow (18) 39 Placings: K. Allen (17) 38 c/b, B. Johnstone (7) 37 NTP: R. Stonehouse (3rd), B. Whitecross (7th), A. Masters (10th), C. Rochester (12th), T. Booth (16th) A-Grade: P. Blanford (7) 44, D. Boag (8) 42 B-Grade: M. Flint (10) 38 c/b, P. Rice (13) 38 c/b C-Grade: S. Robinson (19) 44 c/b, G. Leed (17) 44 Placings: C. Tuohey (20) 42, T. Pool (8) 41 c/b, D. Roberts (16) 41 NTP: L. Harry (3rd), J. Mellington (7th), T. Hamilton (10th), N. Leed (12th), C. Smith (16th) Winners: D. Bilkey/M. Barnes Runners-up: B. Furphy/T. Williams, B. Balintong/J. Berry Stableford: A-Grade: D. Ruffell (10) 41, N. Leed (11) 40 c/b B-Grade: J. Mellington (13) 37, S. Robinson (16) 35 C-Grade: P. Catania (26) 38, M. Gerrish (23) 34 More sport:

