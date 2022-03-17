ATHLETICS: Hawks fly high at High Velocity meet in Geelong

sport, local-sport, athletics, high, 'velocity, meet, geelong, eaglehawk

EAGLEHAWK clubmates Kye Mason and Angus McKindlay used last Saturday's running of the High Velocity Meet at John Landy Field in Geelong as part of their build-up for the upcoming national track and field titles. Mason and McKindlay teamed up for the mixed 2 x 100m and won in a time of 21.44 from Bruce Duxmez. A closely-fought 'A' grade 100m was won by Matthew Friar from Old Melburnians in 10.48 as Mason ran 10.75 to be equal fourth. A false start put McKindlay out of the 'E' 100m. In the 400m action, Mason took out the 'B' final in 48.27 seconds. Another of Eaglehawk's young stars, Laura Kadri contested the women's 'D' 400m and ran 61.64 to be sixth. Meanwhile, Rare Air VII was held on Sunday at Melbourne University. Competing in the Keilor St Bernards colours, Bendigo-based athlete James Woods soared 4.90m to be third in the pole vault. Box Hill's Dalton Di Medio cleared the 5.20m mark as Woods' clubmate Wilson Cram went above the 5.05m mark to be runner-up. Woods previously competed with South Bendigo and joined KSB for the 2021-22 AVSL action. A strong group of athletes with links to Athletics Bendigo will be bound for Sydney to contest the national track and field championships from March 26 to April 3. Meanwhile, the in-form Alice Wilkinson won Tuesday night's running of the Leigh Purtill 10,000m championship at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex. Athletes were faced with wet conditions on the Retreat Road track for the 10,000m, 3000m or 1000m races. A week after she lowered her personal best by 23 seconds in the mixed 'B' 5000m at the Box Hill Burn, Wilkinson reigned supreme in the 25-lap contest in Bendigo in a time of 40:34.55. The race honours one of Bendigo's best distance runners. Purtill ran the 10,000m at the Epsom track in 30:42.9 in 1982. The centre record for open class still stands. He set centre records for 35-plus and 40-plus at the 3000m distance in 2002, and is a long-time holder of the under-18 and under-17 records for 10,000m. Age group winners in Tuesday night's 10,000m classic were Bendigo Harriers' Mychael Baker, open; South Bendigo's Aaron Norton, 40-plus; and Hunter Gill from Harriers in 70-plus. Leigh Purtill 10,000m championship: Alice Wilkinson 35, Bendigo Harriers 40:34.55 (1st women's open); Matthew Grange 35, Invitation 40:55.53; Aaron Norton 42, South Bendigo 42:00.40 (1st 40-plus men); Mychael Baker 25, BH 43:25.04 (1st men's open); Casey Crapper 35, Eaglehawk 50:44.91; Hunter Gill 73, BH 52:39.43 (1st 70-plus men). Mixed 3000m: Matthew Heislers 23, Uni. 9:22.89; Greg Hilson 52, SB 11:29.42; Trevor Kelly 62, Eh 12:32.48; Charles Chambers 68, Uni. 14:49.58. Mixed 1000m: Jonty McDermid 10, Uni. 3:39.61; April Wainwright 10, Uni. 3:40.24; Keelan McInerney 11, BH 3:49.30; Erin Bradshaw 11, Uni. 4:34.74; Rebecca Soulsby 48, BH 4:53.71; Poppy Wainwright 12, Uni. 5:33.75.

