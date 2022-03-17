news, local-news,

More than 100 wines will be available for tasting at this year's Bendigo Winemakers Festival which returns in April. Celebrating the end of harvest season, the festival is set to see 21 wineries showcase their creations on April 2 and 3. Strategem Bendigo Winemakers Festival chair Robert Black said the two-day event will have new vineyards presenting varietals the event has never seen such as vermentino. "There is a record number of both sparkling and rosé styles to try, new Mediterranean varieties and of course our region's iconic reds, featuring our traditional shiraz and cabernet blends," he said. Read more: "The response has been terrific, with less than 200 tickets now remaining for Saturday." The two-day event will be made up of an over-18s day on Saturday and family day on Sunday. It follows on from the 2021 event which was extended beyond one day. Each day of this year's festival will include music, food and the Masterclass sessions as well as plenty of tastings. "This year's harvest will be excellent as we've experienced a longer ripening period and larger yield," Bendigo Winemakers Association president Wes Vine said. "There will be many happy winemakers in attendance" Tickets for the Saturday session must be pre-purchased from the Bendigo Visitor Centre. Sunday offers both pre-purchase and on the gate entry. Visit bendigowine.org.au for more information. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/043bc865-cbec-4a45-9fae-021bccdc29e9.jpg/r12_350_4916_3121_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg