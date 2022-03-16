news, local-news,

A MISSED opportunity for a high five escalated into a multi-victim rampage at Golden Square in 2021, which left a trail of injuries and destruction. A 23-year-old man will return to court next month in relation to the rampage, having pleaded guilty to common assault, property damage, theft and aggravated burglary for the crime spree. He struck at locations in Chum Street, Maple Street, Curnow Street, Ruth Street, Booth Street and Pallet Street during the evening of January 6 last year. More news: Ascot home completely gutted after fire rips through property Documents held by the County Court show that the 23-year-old, Rory East, had admitted to damaging letter boxes as he walked through Golden Square. His behaviour escalated on his journey through the suburb, with him knocking a letterbox to the ground and then throwing it at a man who came out to speak to him. East asked a separate local resident for a high five, which was rejected due to concerns his hands were unclean. East took offence to the slight and headbutted the man. He also damaged the rear right tail-light of a motor vehicle on his way out. The court documents show he assaulted three men at separate locations and damaged cars. More news: Greater Bendigo daily cases more than 200 for first time in weeks East charged his way into a house by kicking in the front door, smashing the security mesh inwards. The homeowner was standing behind the door and was thrown about three metres due to the force of the attack. He was later taken to hospital. East was arrested and interviewed by police the following day and told them he felt badly about his behaviour but could remember little of it. He told police he had consumed half a slab of Jack Daniels, a bottle of Bacardi and some sleeping tablets the previous day. He initially denied headbutting during his interview, before pleading guilty to the offence at court. "I headbutt everything all the time but I didn't headbutt no one last night," he told police. He will return to court on April 12 for a further plea hearing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/a33afd7f-a4d9-4d13-a0d6-4528ab45ec1d.jpg/r11_202_4542_2762_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg