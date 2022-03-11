NAB LEAGUE: Pioneers to open season against Rebels | 2022 BOYS FIXTURE
THE Bendigo Pioneers will face a pair of country rivals in their first two games of the NAB League under-19 boys season next month.
The Pioneers open their 2022 season with a home game against the Ballarat-based Greater Western Victoria Rebels at the QEO on Saturday, April 2.
The following week the Pioneers will hit the road to Geelong's Deakin University to take on the Geelong Falcons in round two.
The Pioneers will play 13 home and away games in the 2022 season, five of which are at the QEO - v the Rebels on April 2; v Gippsland Power on May 1; v Tasmania on June 26; v Northern Knights on July 24; and v Murray Bushrangers on 11.30am.
The Pioneers will also play games at Swan Hill Recreation Reserve against the Calder Cannons on May 29 and the Bushrangers at the Mildura Sporting Precinct on June 19.
The Pioneers last week announced a squad of 54 players from 27 clubs across the region in their under-19 boys squad.
MORE GALLERIES
2022 FIXTURE
ROUND 1
Saturday, April 2
v GWV Rebels
QEO, 2pm
...........................................
ROUND 2
Saturday, April 9
v Geelong Falcons
Deakin University, 1pm
...........................................
ROUND 3
Sunday, April 17
v Dandenong Stingrays
Highgate Reserve, 1pm
...........................................
ROUND 4
Sunday, April 24
v GWS Giants
Highgate Reserve, 11.45am
...........................................
ROUND 5
Sunday, May 1
v Gippsland Power
QEO, 9.45am
...........................................
ROUND 6
Bye
...........................................
ROUND 7
Bye
...........................................
ROUND 8
Sunday, May 29
v Calder Cannons
Swan Hill, 10.30am
...........................................
ROUND 9
Sunday, June 5
v Western Jets
Werribee, 1pm
...........................................
ROUND 10
Sunday, June 19
v Murray Bushrangers
Mildura, 11.30am
...........................................
ROUND 11
Sunday, June 26
v Tasmania
QEO, 10am
...........................................
ROUND 12
Sunday, July 10
v Geelong Falcons
Werribee, 1.30pm
...........................................
ROUND 13
Sunday, July 24
v Northern Knights
QEO, 1pm
...........................................
ROUND 14
Bye
...........................................
ROUND 15
Sunday, August 7
v Dandenong Stingrays
Dandenong, 11.45am
...........................................
ROUND 16
Sunday, August 21
v Murray Bushrangers
QEO, 11.30am
BENDIGO PIONEERS 2022 SQUAD
Jason Gilbee (Balranald), Jed Denahy (Castlemaine) Hugh Hamilton (Caulfield Grammarians), Charlie Hillier (Deniliquin Rams), Raymond Murphy (Deniliquin Rovers), Hayden Geddes, Will Burke (Donald) Billy Barnes, Noah Long, Jed Brereton, Corbin Anderson, Sam Deola, Oliver Watt (Echuca), Oliver Poole (Echuca United), Bailey Cain, Hugh Freckleton, Harrison Kelly, Billy Meade, Zac Tickell (Golden Square) Rhylee Gitsham (Kerang), Charlie Barnett (Kyabram), Ben Cameron, Angus Nolte (Kyneton), Oskar Smartt (Leitchville-Gunbower), Josh Goss (Mildura), Patrick Kelly (Nullawil), Sam O'Shannesy, Joel Grace (Ouyen), Joseph Mezzatesta, Pala Kuma (Robinvale), Harvey Gallagher, Michael Kiraly, Jacob Nihill, Nash Dignan, James Worme, Seb Morris, Tait Poyser (Sandhurst), Taj Stevens (South Mildura), Blake McGeggor, Bode Stevens Mitchell Hallinan, Harry Teasdale, Malik Gordan, Ethan Featherby, Riley Mulquinny, Caleb Kennedy (Strathfieldsaye), Max Dow (Swan Hill), Harley Reid (Tongala), Ryan Domaille (Tooleybuc Manangatang), Soloman McKay (Tyntynder), Oskar Faulkhead (Wentworth), Eli Pearce (White Hills), Lachlan Wright, Nyawi Moore (Woorinen).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News