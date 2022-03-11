NAB LEAGUE: Pioneers to open season against Rebels | 2022 BOYS FIXTURE

news, local-news, bendigo, pioneers, 2022, nab, league, boys, fixture, rebels

THE Bendigo Pioneers will face a pair of country rivals in their first two games of the NAB League under-19 boys season next month. The Pioneers open their 2022 season with a home game against the Ballarat-based Greater Western Victoria Rebels at the QEO on Saturday, April 2. The following week the Pioneers will hit the road to Geelong's Deakin University to take on the Geelong Falcons in round two. READ MORE - Bendigo Pioneers name 54 players in final NAB League squad The Pioneers will play 13 home and away games in the 2022 season, five of which are at the QEO - v the Rebels on April 2; v Gippsland Power on May 1; v Tasmania on June 26; v Northern Knights on July 24; and v Murray Bushrangers on 11.30am. The Pioneers will also play games at Swan Hill Recreation Reserve against the Calder Cannons on May 29 and the Bushrangers at the Mildura Sporting Precinct on June 19. The Pioneers last week announced a squad of 54 players from 27 clubs across the region in their under-19 boys squad. ROUND 1 Saturday, April 2 v GWV Rebels QEO, 2pm ........................................... ROUND 2 Saturday, April 9 v Geelong Falcons Deakin University, 1pm ........................................... ROUND 3 Sunday, April 17 v Dandenong Stingrays Highgate Reserve, 1pm ........................................... ROUND 4 Sunday, April 24 v GWS Giants Highgate Reserve, 11.45am ........................................... ROUND 5 Sunday, May 1 v Gippsland Power QEO, 9.45am ........................................... ROUND 6 Bye ........................................... ROUND 7 Bye ........................................... ROUND 8 Sunday, May 29 v Calder Cannons Swan Hill, 10.30am ........................................... ROUND 9 Sunday, June 5 v Western Jets Werribee, 1pm ........................................... ROUND 10 Sunday, June 19 v Murray Bushrangers Mildura, 11.30am ........................................... ROUND 11 Sunday, June 26 v Tasmania QEO, 10am ........................................... ROUND 12 Sunday, July 10 v Geelong Falcons Werribee, 1.30pm ........................................... ROUND 13 Sunday, July 24 v Northern Knights QEO, 1pm ........................................... ROUND 14 Bye ........................................... ROUND 15 Sunday, August 7 v Dandenong Stingrays Dandenong, 11.45am ........................................... ROUND 16 Sunday, August 21 v Murray Bushrangers QEO, 11.30am Jason Gilbee (Balranald), Jed Denahy (Castlemaine) Hugh Hamilton (Caulfield Grammarians), Charlie Hillier (Deniliquin Rams), Raymond Murphy (Deniliquin Rovers), Hayden Geddes, Will Burke (Donald) Billy Barnes, Noah Long, Jed Brereton, Corbin Anderson, Sam Deola, Oliver Watt (Echuca), Oliver Poole (Echuca United), Bailey Cain, Hugh Freckleton, Harrison Kelly, Billy Meade, Zac Tickell (Golden Square) Rhylee Gitsham (Kerang), Charlie Barnett (Kyabram), Ben Cameron, Angus Nolte (Kyneton), Oskar Smartt (Leitchville-Gunbower), Josh Goss (Mildura), Patrick Kelly (Nullawil), Sam O'Shannesy, Joel Grace (Ouyen), Joseph Mezzatesta, Pala Kuma (Robinvale), Harvey Gallagher, Michael Kiraly, Jacob Nihill, Nash Dignan, James Worme, Seb Morris, Tait Poyser (Sandhurst), Taj Stevens (South Mildura), Blake McGeggor, Bode Stevens Mitchell Hallinan, Harry Teasdale, Malik Gordan, Ethan Featherby, Riley Mulquinny, Caleb Kennedy (Strathfieldsaye), Max Dow (Swan Hill), Harley Reid (Tongala), Ryan Domaille (Tooleybuc Manangatang), Soloman McKay (Tyntynder), Oskar Faulkhead (Wentworth), Eli Pearce (White Hills), Lachlan Wright, Nyawi Moore (Woorinen).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/31879094-947a-4e8d-9bb7-a6b2a9c61a47.JPG/r0_686_4085_2994_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg