Riders gear up for Bendigo and District Cycling Club track season finale

IT'S the finale to the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's 2021-22 track season on Thursday night at the Tom Flood Sports Centre in Barnard Street. In a change to previous years, seniors will contest a backmarkers wheelrace (2000m) and frontmarkers (2000m) instead of the Tony McCaig Memorial madison. Sponsors of the main events are Giant Bendigo, frontmarkers, and Hairem Scarem, backmarkers, after their events earlier in the season were not contested. The DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace 1000m is also on. There have been 10 winners of the senior wheelrace finals this season. Blake Agnoletto's tally of three began with the Bicycle Centre Bendigo 2000m and was followed by the DCK Real Estate 2000m, and the Frank McCaig Memorial 1600m sponsored by the McCaig family and Ian Turner. READ MORE: Nankervis locks in second Bendigo and District Cycling Club gravel race victory A great season for Toby McCaig included victory in the Smartline Personal Mortgage Advisers Champion of Champions 1600m final. It was back-to-back wins for Jamie Coles as he took out the Sens Jewellers 1600m and Moroni's Bikes 2000m. Club champion Nate Hadden reigned supreme in the Bendigo Cycles 2000m and the powerful Jade Maddern won the Bendbal Financial Services 1600m. Ballarat-Sebastapol's Daniel Bucknall was too strong for rivals in the Caps Cup, the David Capuano Memorial 3000m sponsored by Alan, Joan and Tony Capuano. Other feature event winners were Mitch Barrow, Anderson Family-sponsored Memorial 2000m; Isaac Buckell, Profound Civil Contractors 2000m; Alaya Humber, Red Fox Party 1600m; and Zach Gartside, McCaig Airconditioning 2000m. There have been many closely-fought finishes in the Crystal Classic women's wheelrace finals. Haylee Jack has led the way on three wins as Madeleine Douglas marked back-to-back victories. Other winners have been Hope Harnetty, Alaya Humber, Iesha Humber, Lilyth Jones, Leshae Maddern, Alessia McCaig, Billie Russell and Addison Torr. Thursday's racing will be followed by presentations to this season's track champions.

