Heads up Bendigo, the Bureau of Meteorology has just issued a weather warning! Severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are most likely during the afternoon and early evening in western, southern and elevated areas. More news: Thunderstorms are possible for much of central Victoria including Bendigo. Locations such as Maryborough and Ballarat however may see possible severe thunderstorms. It comes as thunderstorms hit much of the state on Monday evening. More news: Eaglehawk's 50th Dahlia Show blooming again Bendigo will be partly cloudy today with a medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. Winds easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending northeasterly in the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon.

