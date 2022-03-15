Person taken to hospital following crash in Strathallan, near Echuca
9.30am
Paramedics have treated one person at the scene of a crash in Strathallan, near Echuca for non-life-threatening injuries this morning.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the person has been taken to Bendigo Health in a stable condition.
Earlier
An Air Ambulance has been dispatched to a car crash in Strathallan, near Echuca early this morning.
Firefighters, police and paramedics are on scene at the Odea Road and Echuca-Nanneella Road intersection.
A CFA spokesperson said crews were first called at 7.30am this morning to the incident with reports that a person was trapped.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said there appeared to be one patient with non-life threatening injuries.
Three CFA vehicles attended along with SES, crews are still on scene.
