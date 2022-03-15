news, local-news,

9.30am Paramedics have treated one person at the scene of a crash in Strathallan, near Echuca for non-life-threatening injuries this morning. More news: COVID-19 cases remain above 7,000 as hospitalisation numbers drop below 200 An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said the person has been taken to Bendigo Health in a stable condition. Earlier An Air Ambulance has been dispatched to a car crash in Strathallan, near Echuca early this morning. Firefighters, police and paramedics are on scene at the Odea Road and Echuca-Nanneella Road intersection. More news: Eaglehawk's 50th Dahlia Show blooming again A CFA spokesperson said crews were first called at 7.30am this morning to the incident with reports that a person was trapped. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said there appeared to be one patient with non-life threatening injuries. Three CFA vehicles attended along with SES, crews are still on scene. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/465ed4d2-b6a5-458d-88e2-863660ab7f01.JPG/r9_219_4246_2613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg