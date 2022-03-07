news, local-news,

A love of big engines and tractors has helped the revival of a sport in Elmore as a fundraising activity for schoolchildren. The Elmore Events Centre will be the scene of a tractor pull competition next month, more than four decades after the sport made its Australian debut in the town. The first Australian modified tractor pull was held at the Elmore Field Days in 1976. Now, its coming back to where it all began. More news: Bendigo Sandakan service reflects and honours the fallen The Elmore Field Days committee and St Joseph's Primary School Rochester are partnering to present the event, along with Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association. As the name suggests, tractor pulling involves a modified tractor pulling a weighted sled along a 11-metre wide, 100m long dirt track. As the tractor pulls the sled further along the track, the more forward the weight goes on the sled causing the sled to get harder to pull. When the tractor 'pulls' the whole 100m track it is called a full pull. Grant Shawcross, one of the organisers of the event, is hoping for a crowd of 1500 to 2000 for the March 19 event. "We have permits to cater for a crowd of up to 6000 but anything over 1500 we'd be happy with," he said. "Everything is coming along nicely. The rain we had last week was fantastic. There should be green grass on the spectator mounds we put in for people to sit on. "We've had a lot of good feedback. We started the radio ticket giveaways this week and there's been a lot of phone calls about that which means lots of people want to come along." Mr Shawcross said he hoped the inaugural event would become an annual fundraising event for St Joseph's Primary School, Rochester. "We're setting it up properly to run the event for the next 20 years," he said. "We're looking to raise regular income for what the kids need for school without having to dip into the big (school) fund." Mr Shawcross said organisers had been working on setting up the event for the past 12 months. "I like fast engines and I like tractors so it works for me," he said. Read more: Motel's head housekeeper retires after 34 years of making guests comfortable Tractor pulling is one of the world's most powerful motorsports, due to some tractors in the event having more than one engine, and some vehicles having over 1000 horsepower. "I've been to a fair few of them," Mr Shawcross said. "It's awesome to see what they can do with a few bits of steel, a big horsepower engine and a set of wheels." Organisers have about 25 tractors already entered for the competition across nine different classes with each tractor completing three pulls. The Elmore Tractor Pull will be held at the Elmore Events Centre on Saturday, March 19. Gates will be open at 3pm for a 4pm start. There will be on site catering and a bar. Tickets for attendees aged over 15 are $25, children's tickets are $5, and Family tickets (two adults and two children) are $50. Purchase tickets online at events.ticketbooth.com.au/event/elmore-tractor-pull For information head to facebook.com/elmoretractorpull. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/d81cfd0d-7dd4-45d7-b432-58ee12e5a352.jpg/r1_41_638_401_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg