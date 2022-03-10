news, local-news, news, bendigo, tour de cure, cancer, fundrasier, gerry bateman

For the seventh time, Gerry Bateman is doing her part to raise money and awareness for her fellow cancer patients and survivors. Along with 152 riders and support crew, Ms Bateman will be journeying from Geelong, through Bendigo, and to Canberra on this year's Tour De Cure. After being diagnosed with the disease in 2018, she said herself and many of the other riders had a personal story to tell. MORE NEWS: New film Ruby's Choice written by former Bendigo resident Paul Mahoney premieres "While I'm not riding myself anymore, it still means so much to be a part of it," Ms Bateman said. "I've been clear for a few years now and I'm feeling great, but not quite up to riding anymore. I'm still keen to support such an important cause." The 2022 Tour de Cure Signature Tour kicks off from Geelong on March 11, but in light of the past two years, this COVID-safe ride means that there will be two teams travelling consecutively. It also means the riders won't be able to make the usual school visits and community events as they have in previous years. "It's a shame we can't because that's a part we enjoy, but we'll still be supporting the towns we ride through," Ms Bateman said. OTHER STORIES: As part of the tour, the team will fund nine different cancer grants of $10,000 to the local communities they pass through to help support those affected by cancer in these regions. One of those grants is set to go to Bendigo Health Fundraising and Foundation, a group close to Ms Bateman's heart. "It's great to know exactly where the money is going," she said. "This was a team that helped me through my treatment, so it's great to see it helping those that did so much for me." The riders will pass through Bendigo over the weekend. If you'd like to donate to the cause, you can do so by visiting tourdecure.com.au/profile/?memberId=43178&tourId=1018 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/85742e88-2d91-495d-8990-7420878c4c53.jpg/r0_397_4928_3181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg