Bendigo Addy BDCA Most Valuable Player Top 50 Rankings | ROUND 15

sport, cricket, bdca, mvp, addy, bendigo, rankings, top 50, round 15, bendigo district

THE Bendigo Addy's Bendigo District Cricket Association Most Valuable Player rankings after 15 rounds. Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping. Our Bendigo District Cricket Association Team of the Week | ROUNDS 14, 15 BDCA: Redbacks rule in Twenty20 grand final Bendigo Addy EVCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 15 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/5665eca2-c3a5-4c65-b4fe-af673e9dd0c3.jpg/r52_0_1617_884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg