news, local-news,

Twenty seconds and a few centimeters of water is all it takes for a toddler to drown. That's why Kidsafe Victoria has launched a new campaign warning parents and carers about the dangers posed by drowning hazards in and around the home environment, heading into the Labour Day holiday. More news: Bendigo Police plead for caution following fatal collision as state-wide operation kicks off The call comes as statistics from the Royal Life Saving Society of Australia reveal that 52 per cent of toddler drownings occurred in bodies of water such as bathtubs, lakes, dams, rivers and creeks in 2020/21. In Bendigo, the data shows that the likelihood of one or more residents drowning every year is now 39 per cent. Nine people drowned in Bendigo in 2020-21 and around 30 residents were hospitalised due to non-fatal drowning. Paul Sadler Swimland Bendigo manager David Ryan said swimming lessons were imperative for all kids, of all ages. He said it was important that all children learn how to swim and understand water safety from an early age. "The last two years have been tough and everyone has missed out on so much, for a lot of kids they haven't had the opportunity to undertake in swimming lessons and the difference it makes is massive," he said. "To do it year round is important and because kids have missed out on years of lessons, it's important everyone is aware around water." Mr Ryan said some kids will be turning two this year and might never have been in the water before. "I can see lots of people wanting to get back into it and join and we are going really well in terms of numbers and lots of parents are realising that importance of lessons," he said. More news: Greater Bendigo's active cases rise above 1000 as Buloke records zero new cases "Parents are much more aware of the importance now more than ever before." Kidsafe Victoria general manager Jason Chambers said drowning continues to be one of the leading causes of unintentional death for Australian children under the age of five. "Items including eskies with melted ice, buckets, fish ponds, wading/portable pools and even pet water bowls, can all pose a potential drowning hazard," he said. "Toddlers are naturally curious, yet don't understand the dangers that water can pose. Because they tend to be top heavy, they can easily topple over into the water as they lean over or reach for an object." As part of the new campaign, Kidsafe Victoria are encouraging parents and carers to check around their homes for potential drowning hazards and put strategies in place to help reduce the risk. "Kids are pretty resilient but if you get in early they can learn and they are pretty tough," Mr Meade said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/0f0a6d27-3156-4086-b1b7-6f5301a1e7c1.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg