BFNL: Dragons replenish ruck stocks with Hosking signing on

BENDIGO ADDY FOOTY HQ SANDHURST has replenished its ruck stocks with the key addition of Hamish Hosking a month out from the start of the Bendigo Football-Netball League season. Having lost Chris Down to Mount Pleasant in the Heathcote District league earlier in the off-season, the Dragons have signed Hosking, who brings an impressive CV with him to the club. Recruited from Port Melbourne Colts, Hosking is a dual Murray league inter-league player, premiership ruckman with Warrandyte, Eastern league representative player and two-time Kilsyth best and fairest winner. "He's played a bit of country footy before and been with Port Melbourne Colts the past couple of years and we're rapt to have Hamish join us," Sandhurst coach Ashley Connick said. "We had a couple of ruck options at the club already, but Connor Sexton has a bit of a hip issue at the moment, so we had a look around and Hamish fell into our lap and he's going to be a really good addition for us. "He's a good size... he's around the six-foot-five or six mark, really well built and plays a physical brand of footy and suits exactly how we want to play. "A few weeks out from the season it's a big boost and getting Hamish in complements what I think is as deep a midfield as we've had since I've been at the club. "He'll give us the opportunity to get first touch of the footy and give our mids a decent chance to get the footy moving forward." As well as the addition of Hosking, the Dragons have also added a late inclusion into their midfield brigade with the signing of Lachie Hood from Grovedale in the powerful Geelong league. In 2017 Hood created Geelong league history by becoming the youngest player to play senior football aged 15 and 161 days. Hood has also been on the list of the Geelong Falcons in the NAB League. "Lachie has moved here for university; he came and trained with us and moves really well, so we're really excited to have him as well," Connick said. "He's the youngest player to have played senior football in the Geelong league, which is quite a feather in his cap considering the quality of that competition." The additions of Hosking and Hood join the earlier signings of former Sunraysia inter-league player and Wentworth captain Lachlan Murdoch and former Dragons players Jake Wilkinson and Zach Pallprat as Sandhurst recruits for season 2022. The Dragons will have two practice matches in the lead-up to round one with away games against Deniliquin on March 19 and Rochester on March 26. "At this stage our list is in good health; we're training well and the signs are good moving forward," Connick said. READ MORE - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL: Practice matches set to ramp up "We've got a couple of practice matches coming up against Deniliquin and Rochester and we'll be ready to go for those games. "We had a camp last Saturday that went really well and we're now just looking forward to getting into the season. "It's that time of the year where it's a real countdown to the season starting... it has been a long time coming given we haven't played a game since July last year." The Dragons open their season with what shapes as a testing trip to take on Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve on April 9. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

