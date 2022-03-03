BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL: Practice matches set to ramp up from this weekend

news, local-news, bfnl, hdfnl, lvfnl, practice, match, schedules, 2022, football

BENDIGO ADDY FOOTY HQ WITH the 2022 season now just around the corner, preparations for Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley league clubs will begin to intensify with practice matches set to ramp up from this weekend. South Bendigo (Saturday v Waverley Blues); Colbinabbin (Friday night v Wycheproof-Narraport); Elmore (Friday night v Stanhope); Lockington-Bamawm United (Saturday v St Albans); and Inglewood (Saturday v Nullawil) will all be in action this weekend in practice match hit-outs. Available practice match schedules for BFNL, HDFNL and LVFNL clubs: EAGLEHAWK March 19 - v Kerang at Kerang. March 26 v Echuca at Echuca. KANGAROO FLAT March 11 - v White Hills at Epsom. March 19 - v Charlton at Charlton. March 26 - v Huntly at Kangaroo Flat. SANDHURST March 19 - v Deniliquin at Deniliquin. March 26 - v Rochester at Rochester. SOUTH BENDIGO March 5 - v Waverley Blues at Epsom. March 19 - v Mount Pleasant and Lake Boga at Epsom. March 26 - v Redan at Ballarat. STRATHFIELDSAYE March 19 - v East Point at Ballarat. March 26 - v Kyabram at Colbinabbin. ........................................... COLBINABBIN March 4 - v Wycheproof-Narraport at Epsom. March 18 - v Marong at Colbinabbin. ELMORE March 4 - v Stanhope at Elmore. March 18 - v Bridgewater at Elmore. LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER March 19 - v Riddell at Leitchville. March 26 - v Boort at Pyramid Hill. LBU March 5 - v St Albans at Lockington. March 11 - v Tongala at Lockington. March 26 - v Cohuna at Cohuna. MOUNT PLEASANT March 5 - v Moama at Moama. March 19 - v South Bendigo and Lake Boga at Epsom. NORTH BENDIGO March 18 - v Wedderburn at Epsom. March 25 - intra-club (venue TBC). ........................................... CALIVIL UNITED March 11 - v Lancaster at Calivil. March 18 - v Natte Bealiba at Bealiba. INGLEWOOD March 5 - v Nullawil at Inglewood. March 19 - v Dunolly at Inglewood. MAIDEN GULLY YCW March 18 - v Boort at Maiden Gully. March 26 - v Macorna at Macorna. MARONG March 18 - v Colbinabbin at Colbinabbin. March 26 - v Maldon (TBC). MITIAMO March 19 - v Quambatook at Mitiamo. NEWBRIDGE March 26 - v Wedderburn at Newbridge. April 2 - v Newlyn at Newbridge. PYRAMID HILL March 26 - v Koondrook-Barham at Pyramid Hill. ........................................... Bendigo league - Saturday, April 9. Heathcote District - Saturday, April 2 (North Bendigo v Heathcote; Colbinabbin v Elmore N). Loddon Valley - Saturday April 2.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/5338b6fc-3e1a-4e0f-b8b7-c2bce8f4828e.jpg/r0_247_4190_2614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg