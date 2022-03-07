LAWN BOWLS: Bendigo first team through to division one midweek pennant decider

sport, local-sport, lawn, bowls, midweek, pennant, bendigo, decider, qualifying, final

BENDIGO is the first team through to the midweek pennant division one grand final after a seven-shot win over Eaglehawk on Monday. Bendigo won the qualifying final 59-52 at Golden Square to set up a shot at winning its first division one flag since 2006. Although beaten, the Hawks won two of the three rinks, but it was Bendigo that was able to gain the edge thanks to Lee Harris' 25-13 win over Irene Godkin. Having used up its double chance, Eaglehawk will now face reigning premier Kangaroo Flat in next week's preliminary final. The Roos proved far too good for Golden Square in the elimination final, winning 76-44 at Bendigo. The most dominant of the Roos' rinks was that of Jennifer McHugh, which beat Julie Robins 33-10. READ MORE - Square puts an end to Beasties' finals aspirations DIVISION 1 Bendigo 59 def Eaglehawk 52. Lee Harris 25 def Irene Godkin 13, Sharon Koch 19 lt Kaye Rowe 22, Vicki Greenwood 15 lt Jan Robertson 17. ............................................. DIVISION 2 South Bendigo 60 def Woodbury 54. Elaine Bowland 23 def Jill Grainger 18, Lorraine Rowley 21 def Heather Cozens 17, Ann Borham 16 lt Sharyn Vowles 19. ............................................. DIVISION 3 Harcourt 76 def Marong 45. Diane Marsh 20 def Nancy Tate 17, Carrol Frost 24 def Pauline Williams 14, Judith Ewing 32 def Mandy Corry 14. ............................................. DIVISION 4 Strathfieldsaye 65 def South Bendigo 59. Vicki McLoughlin 31 def Patricia Doherty 17, Shirley McGregor 20 def Margaret Kirkpatrick 18, Lynne Cole 14 lt Sharon Bryan 24. ............................................. DIVISION 5 Inglewood 37 def Castlemaine 29. Pam Kelly 20 def Patricia Devereaux 12, Christine McEwan 17 tied Judith Whitley 17. DIVISION 1 Kangaroo Flat 76 def Golden Square 44. Desma Budd 22 def Taylah Marron 13, Susan Howes 21 tied Julie Ross 21, Jennifer McHugh 33 def Julie Robins 10. ............................................. DIVISION 2 Bendigo East 56 def Heathcote 47. Dee Reynolds 23 def Lorraine Speirs 15, Robyn Eames 18 def Eileen O'Brien 14, Glenise Pithie 15 lt Dorothy Cutajar 18. ............................................. DIVISION 3 Eaglehawk 67 def Woodbury 50. Dawn Gibbs 19 def Joan Bath 15, Carol Baker 28 def Robyn Davies 16, Vanessa Ashman 20 def Carol Edwards 19. ............................................. DIVISION 4 Bendigo VRI 66 def Dingee 58. Debbie Williams 27 def Megan Grieves 19, Brenda Hawkins 26 def Susan Cail 23, Shirley Huggard 13 lt Lyn Demeo 16. ............................................. DIVISION 5 Harcourt 53 def White Hills 35. Christine Anderson 30 def Ann Churchill 18, Judith Miles 23 def Tess Cooney 17. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/d0ba3377-8a07-4e61-b4ae-75e01ac428a9.jpg/r0_185_3707_2279_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg