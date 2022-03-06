LAWN BOWLS: Square puts an end to Beasties' finals aspirations

sport, local-sport, lawn, bowls, golden, square, ends, beasties, finals, aspirations

BENDIGO East will be missing from the Bendigo premier division weekend pennant finals for the first time since 2008-09 after its top-four hopes officially ended at the hands of Golden Square on Saturday. The visiting Square ended a run of 13-consecutive losses against Bendigo East with an 86-64 victory at Lansell Street. With a bye in the final round, the loss was Bendigo East's final game of the season, with the Beasties having been outplayed by a Square side that won three of the rinks, while there was a 19-all tie in the battle between Gary Beckham (Square) and Josh Moloney (East). Elsewhere in Saturday's round 17, ladder-leader Moama posted the highest score of the season in its 109-67 belting of Castlemaine at home. The 42-shot win for the Steamers included big victories to the rinks of Kevin Anderson (+24) and Brad Campbell (+21). Eaglehawk beat Inglewood 95-68 to make it five wins in a row and South Bendigo defeated Bendigo 90-67 to move into third position. PREMIER DIVISION Golden Square 86 def Bendigo East 64. Lachlan Bowland 19 def Kevin Probert 18, Travis Berry 27 def Andrew Cullen 12, Gary Beckham 19 tied Josh Moloney 19, John Berry 21 def Greg Podesta 15. Eaglehawk 95 def Inglewood 68. Darren Burgess 21 def Inglewood 19, Brayden Byrne 20 def Lindsay Kelly 17, Marc Smith 34 def Wade Roberts 17, Dean Carter 20 def Rob Day 15. Moama 109 def Castlemaine 67. Brad Campbell 35 def Lachlan Darroch 14, Barry Brennan 21 lt Greg Brain 27, Kevin Brennan 20 def Peter Brain 17, Kevin Anderson 33 def Rod Phillips 9. South Bendigo 90 def Bendigo 67. Daryl Rowley 28 def Frank Byrne 10, Max Rowley 13 lt Lee Harris 20, Brad Holland 22 def Josh Matthews 16, Luke Hoskin 27 def Mick Manning 21. DIVISION 2 White Hills 97 def Strathfieldsaye 55, Bendigo 81 def Harcourt 76, Marong 87 def Bendigo East 74, Eaglehawk 81 def Kangaroo Flat 65. DIVISION 3 Golden Square 98 def Strathfieldsaye 54, North Bendigo 90 def Bendigo 65, Bendigo East 75 def Heathcote 71, South Bendigo 111 def Serpentine 54. DIVISION 4 Golden Square 82 def Bendigo East 61, Marong 87 def White Hills 61, Kangaroo Flat 102 def Castlemaine 58, South Bendigo 95 def Woodbury 58. DIVISION 5 Dingee 95 def Marong 73, Kangaroo Flat 96 def Castlemaine 71, Campbells Creek 83 def Inglewood 66, Eaglehawk 78 def Calivil 55. DIVISION 6 Harcourt 89 def Woodbury 63, Strathfieldsaye 109 def Bridgewater 55, Kangaroo Flat 74 def Bendigo 59, South Bendigo 98 def Eaglehawk 52. DIVISION 7 White Hills 71 def Kangaroo Flat 44, Bendigo VRI 64 def Bendigo East 49, South Bendigo 67 def Golden Square 58. DIVISION 8 Marong 63 def Harcourt 45, Kangaroo Flat 74 def White Hills 48, Golden Square 53 def Woodbury 52. DIVISION 9 Golden Square 37 def Campbells Creek 36, White Hills def Bridgewater (forfeit), Castlemaine 58 def Bendigo VRI 28. Monday's finals: DIVISION 1 - Bendigo v Eaglehawk (at Golden Square); Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square (at Bendigo). DIVISION 2 - South Bendigo v Woodbury (at White Hills); Bendigo East v Heathcote (at South Bendigo). DIVISION 3 - Marong v Harcourt (at Kangaroo Flat); Eaglehawk v Woodbury (at White Hills). DIVISION 4 - Strathfieldsaye v South Bendigo (at Eaglehawk); Dingee v Bendigo VRI (at Woodbury). DIVISION 5 - Inglewood v Castlemaine (at Woodbury); White Hills v Harcourt (at Kangaroo Flat). First-named games are 1 v 2 semi-finals; second-named games are 3 v 4 knockout finals.

