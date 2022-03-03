news, local-news, news, local, business

THE Bendigo Truck Centre has been acknowledged for it's customer service at the annual Hino Dealer of the Year awards. The Hino trucks dealership has been serving the region since 1987, and for the first time, took home the award for Customer Experience. The award recognises the high level and outstanding customer service provided by the business throughout the entire sales process. More news: Bendigo Highway Patrol on the march to drive down road trauma as part of Operation Engage "I am extremely proud of our entire team here at Bendigo Truck Centre, but this year none more so than our Sales Team which achieved the Sales Customer Experience Regional award for 2021," dealer principal Angelo Valerio said. "It is a glowing testament to our dedication as I know the team go above and beyond for each and every customer. That said this award would not be possible without our amazing loyal customers - without them, we are ultimately nothing." The dealership has invested money to renovate it's parts, service and sales reception area to further enhance customer's experiences and is set to be completed in early 2022. Read more: Adult mental health and wellbeing service to open in Bendigo The Hino Dealer awards recognise dealerships in both metropolitan and regional areas across Australia that demonstrate excellence in different business aspects. The award categories are dealer of the year, president's award, financial services dealer of the year, customer experience (sales), customer experience (service), salesperson of the year, sales excellence, parts excellence and service excellence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 awards were held virtually, allowing dealerships around Australia to safely participate. "Since I started with Hino Australia, it has been my vision to bring this high-profile Hino award to Australia and I congratulate the recipients for their exceptional efforts in all aspects of Sales, Parts and Service," Hino president and chief executive Sam Suda said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160068148/f8b41a80-9e2d-4c4a-990d-18be25fb0185.png/r197_106_857_479_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg