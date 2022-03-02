news, local-news,

Bendigo Tramways has guided a 65-year-old W-Class Tram 1000 back into service. More than 25 tramways crew helped restore the tram, which will now run as a City Circle tram in the Melbourne CBD. It is the 12th W-Class City Circle tram to be restored at Bendigo Tramways. Read more: Work done to the tram has included a full re-build of the body and upgraded safety, performance and passenger features. The extent of the stripping down and rebuilding they have seen the tram given a new classification of W8-Class. "Bendigo has operated trams for over 130 years and is home to Australia's oldest operating tram depot," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said. "It was only natural that the Bendigo Tramways workshop completed the W8 restoration project." Decked out in its classic green-and-gold livery, the tram now has a new reinforced driver's cabin, new electronics and wiring to allow for GPS monitoring and improved performance. "This project has ensured the retention of local skills and knowledge, which will also assist with the ongoing preservation of Bendigo Tramways' historic fleet," Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said. Read more: Detailed plans for Bendigo Tramways expansion unveiled Designed in the 1920s and introduced on Melbourne's tram network in the 1940s and 1950s, the W-Class trams remain popular among commuters and tourists. "The W-Class trams have had a special place in the hearts of Victorians for generations and following the dedication and work of everyone involved in these remarkable restorations, millions more will appreciate these historic trams for years to come," public transport minister Ben Carroll said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

