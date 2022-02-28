Bendigo police look for missing boy, Lucas
Police are searching for Lucas, a boy who may have travelled to Bendigo.
The 14-year-old was last seen in Clarinda Drive, Narre Warren about 9.30pm on Saturday February 26.
Police and family are concerned for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Lucas may have travelled to the Ballarat, Bendigo, or Melbourne CBD areas.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Narre Warren Police Station on (03) 9705 3111.
