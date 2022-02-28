news, local-news,

Police are searching for Lucas, a boy who may have travelled to Bendigo. The 14-year-old was last seen in Clarinda Drive, Narre Warren about 9.30pm on Saturday February 26. MORE NEWS: Alison Pouliot travels to host nature-based workshop with Axe Creek Landcare Police and family are concerned for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character. Lucas may have travelled to the Ballarat, Bendigo, or Melbourne CBD areas. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Narre Warren Police Station on (03) 9705 3111.

