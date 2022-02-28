Plenty break season bests at Bendigo meet
A GROUP of 26 broke season-bests in Saturday's finale to Athletics Bendigo Region's track and field season for 2021-22.
The non-AVSL meet at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Retreat Road, Flora Hill drew 58 competitors.
Breakdown of club entries was Bendigo Harriers 25; Eaglehawk 18; South Bendigo 11; Bendigo University, three; and Athletics Essendon, one.
The tally of 32 season-best performances was across sprints, walk, distance runs, jumps and throws.
The Bendigo Harriers' run was led by Connor Clarke in 400m and 1.60m at high jump; and Jordan Mathews at 400m and leap of 10.26m at triple jump.
In the 400m, Keelan McInerney and Rebecca Soulsby ran best times of 1:13.55 and 1:21.52.
A week after winning the Victorian under-15 hammer championship, Hailey Stubbs ran the 100m in 17.65 and marked a best of 15.81m at javelin.
Also in form at javelin were Scott Stubbs, 14.77m; and Harriers' clubmates Zoe Di Camillo, 13.96m; Eliza Evans, 21.87m; and Neil Shaw, 13.78.
The 100m action included a win for Gretel Holmes in a season-best of 13.78 as Harriers' clubmate Frances Leach was runner-up in 13.78.
Harriers to mark a best at shot put were Peter Clarke, 9.30m, and Lauren Marron, 5.57m.
Eaglehawk's run of season-bests was led by Jennifer Rusbridge, 19.53 in the 100m, 1:37.44 in the 400m, and 5.90m at shot put.
Helen Anderson starred for the Two Blues in the 100m, 16.07, and 400m, 1:14.66.
At 71-years-young, Kathryn Heagney marked a season-best of 1:23.43 in the 400m.
Husband and wife, Peter Savage and Wendy Ennor marked distances of 18.69m and 10.18m at javelin.
Also in form for the Borough were Juliet Heahleah, 3000m; Antony Langdon, 100m hurdles; Charlise McQueen, 1500m walk; Lincoln Norris, 100m; and Julie Verga, shot put.
South Bendigo's Jessica Grigson and Kate Wilson achieved season-best marks of 8.98m and 1.50m at triple jump and high jump.
Bendigo University's David Lonsdale ran the 400m in 1:14.36 where Connor Clarke and Keelan McInerney went one-two in heat three.
The 100m action began with a win by triple Paralympian Tim Sullivan from Eaglehawk as Harriers' Josh Evans was runner-up.
