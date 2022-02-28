Plenty break season bests at Bendigo meet

news, local-news, Bendigo, Athletics, athletes, Clarke, Connor, Keelan, McInerney, Soulsby

A GROUP of 26 broke season-bests in Saturday's finale to Athletics Bendigo Region's track and field season for 2021-22. The non-AVSL meet at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex in Retreat Road, Flora Hill drew 58 competitors. Breakdown of club entries was Bendigo Harriers 25; Eaglehawk 18; South Bendigo 11; Bendigo University, three; and Athletics Essendon, one. The tally of 32 season-best performances was across sprints, walk, distance runs, jumps and throws. The Bendigo Harriers' run was led by Connor Clarke in 400m and 1.60m at high jump; and Jordan Mathews at 400m and leap of 10.26m at triple jump. Read more: Teenager breaks Little Athletics high jump record In the 400m, Keelan McInerney and Rebecca Soulsby ran best times of 1:13.55 and 1:21.52. A week after winning the Victorian under-15 hammer championship, Hailey Stubbs ran the 100m in 17.65 and marked a best of 15.81m at javelin. Also in form at javelin were Scott Stubbs, 14.77m; and Harriers' clubmates Zoe Di Camillo, 13.96m; Eliza Evans, 21.87m; and Neil Shaw, 13.78. The 100m action included a win for Gretel Holmes in a season-best of 13.78 as Harriers' clubmate Frances Leach was runner-up in 13.78. Harriers to mark a best at shot put were Peter Clarke, 9.30m, and Lauren Marron, 5.57m. Eaglehawk's run of season-bests was led by Jennifer Rusbridge, 19.53 in the 100m, 1:37.44 in the 400m, and 5.90m at shot put. Helen Anderson starred for the Two Blues in the 100m, 16.07, and 400m, 1:14.66. At 71-years-young, Kathryn Heagney marked a season-best of 1:23.43 in the 400m. Read more: Superb season earns Heagney Athletics Bendigo honour Husband and wife, Peter Savage and Wendy Ennor marked distances of 18.69m and 10.18m at javelin. Also in form for the Borough were Juliet Heahleah, 3000m; Antony Langdon, 100m hurdles; Charlise McQueen, 1500m walk; Lincoln Norris, 100m; and Julie Verga, shot put. South Bendigo's Jessica Grigson and Kate Wilson achieved season-best marks of 8.98m and 1.50m at triple jump and high jump. Bendigo University's David Lonsdale ran the 400m in 1:14.36 where Connor Clarke and Keelan McInerney went one-two in heat three. The 100m action began with a win by triple Paralympian Tim Sullivan from Eaglehawk as Harriers' Josh Evans was runner-up.

