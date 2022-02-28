Cause of North Bendigo house fire involving roof under investigation
3pm
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said crews from the Bendigo Fire Station attended the fire that involved the roof of the home.
The cause remains under investigation.
Earlier
Police and fire investigators are looking into a housefire that left one person injured in North Bendigo on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the incident in Smith Street just after 1pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a male in his mid-teens was taken to Bendigo Hospital with lower body injuries.
MORE GALLERIES
He is believed to be in a stable condition and his injuries are not life threatening.
It is not yet clear how the fire started.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News