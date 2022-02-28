news, local-news,

3pm A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said crews from the Bendigo Fire Station attended the fire that involved the roof of the home. The cause remains under investigation. Earlier Police and fire investigators are looking into a housefire that left one person injured in North Bendigo on Monday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the incident in Smith Street just after 1pm. MORE NEWS: Girton Grammar student Augustine Leung awarded elite piano qualification Piano Licentiate Performance Diploma An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a male in his mid-teens was taken to Bendigo Hospital with lower body injuries. He is believed to be in a stable condition and his injuries are not life threatening. It is not yet clear how the fire started. More to come.

