Victorian COVID cases drop slightly

coronavirus,

VICTORIA has recorded 5,874 new COVID-19 cases along with 15 coronavirus-related deaths since Friday. Department of Health data shows the new cases were made up of 3,788 rapid-antigen tests and 2,086 positive PCR tests. There were 17,628 PCR tests conducted in Victoria on Friday. The state's active case tally is currently at 40,968. Read more: No jail for Bendigo gem club thief who stole close to $40,000 A total of 281 people are in hospital. Of those, 43 are in intensive care and five are on ventilators. On Friday, Greater Bendigo's daily case numbers dropped for the third day in a row. Following three days above 100 cases, Bendigo recorded 97 on Thursday and 83 on Friday. Elsewhere in the region, Mount Alexander Shire recorded 11 new cases, while Macedon Ranges Shire reported 33, and Central Goldfields Shire seven. Campaspe numbers jumped up 54 cases, Buloke seven and two new cases were recorded in the Loddon Shire. More news: CFA crews to stay overnight and monitor Harcourt North fire scene Victoria's COVID-19 vaccination program will expand in the coming weeks, taking vaccinations to multicultural facilities, churches, temples and mosques, sporting games, pools, festivals and more. "Whether it's in the comfort of your own home, at half-time during the game, or a temple, church or mosque - we are taking vaccines to wherever is most convenient for you and your community," Health minister Martin Foley said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/275797a4-36db-4723-88f4-e77ed89a81e7.jpg/r4_0_1197_674_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg