International pro circuit tennis players return to Bendigo this weekend

International Tennis Federation pro circuit players are returning to Bendigo this weekend. Starting on Sunday February 27 the Bendigo Tennis Association will be hosting both men's and women's pro tour events which have attracted some of the world's best players. The women's field includes Australian Ellen Perez, Arina Rodinova, Jaimee Fourlis and Destanee Aiava. BTA general manager James Rouel said the event had also attracted strong international players. "We will have South Korea's number one ranked woman Jang Su-jeong as well as a number of Australians which has created a field that's nearly as strong as our pre-Australian Open event in January," he said. Su-jeong has won eight International Tennis Federation titles throughout her career and is currently ranked 181st on the world rankings. The men's pro tour field includes upcoming Australian players Andrew Harris, Akira Santillan and Bendigo 2021 winner Li Tu. More sport: In total athletes from 12 different countries will be on court for the two-week tournament. "The Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre again showed in January that it is a world class venue capable of hosting major international tennis events," Rouel said. "We're grateful to host these events with our team of staff and volunteers ready to make our players and spectators feel at home, enjoying two weeks of top tennis. "More than anything we just love seeing professionals play on our courts here in Bendigo." Now that the event has been set the preparations are now well and truly underway down at the Nolan Street courts. "Luckily we are still in event mode after January and we're ready to do it all again," Rouel said. "We're getting everything ready in addition to setting up a livestream that will be broadcast to thousands of viewers all over the world." The competition commences on Sunday with matches starting from 10am. Entry is free, while a gold coin donation is encouraged. Rouel said on the back of Ash Barty's historic 2022 Australian Open victory that the sport was in a strong position. "Ash has done truly amazing things for the sport, especially for young aspiring girls," he said. "So many people are walking through our doors because of her as they've been inspired but what she achieved. "This really is a great opportunity to capitalise on this growth so we can increase overall participation." Barty completed a dream fortnight at the Open with a strong 6-3 7-6 (7-2) victory over Danielle Collins in the most-anticipated women's Open final in almost 50 years.

