BASL clubs bundled out of Australia Cup

Then there were none. The three remaining Bendigo Amateur Soccer League clubs in the Australia Cup were eliminated in second round qualifying action at the weekend. FC Eaglehawk suffered a 4-1 home loss to State League Three club Fawkner. The Borough started brightly, but the longer the first half went the better Fawkner looked. The visitors scored twice before the break and it was always going to be tough for Eaglehawk to bounce back from 0-2 down. In the other two matches involving BASL clubs, Tatura lost 2-0 to Diamond Valley United, while Shepparton South suffered a heartbreaking loss to South Yarra. The match was decided by a penalty shootout after scores were locked at 0-0. The home side South Yarra won the shootout 5-3. Spring Gully United and Epsom were both knocked out in the first round of qualifying.

