EIGHT gold medals were won by athletes with links to Bendigo Region at the weekend's start to Athletics Victoria's open and under-age state track and field championships. Medal haul for Bendigo on the first of two weekends of track and field action at Lakeside Stadium in South Melbourne's Albert Park precinct was eight gold, seven silver, and one bronze. The gold rush began on Friday night when South Bendigo's Chelsea Tickell won the under-14 girls 1500m in 4:59.08. Later in the night and Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Harriers won silver as he ran the under-18 1500m in 4:06.51. Boyd claimed gold in the under-18 2000m steeplechase on Sunday morning. Boyd and Bendigo University's Jayden Padgham, both coached by Andy Buchanan, fought out a thrilling contest. Boyd ruled in 6:04.27 from Padgham in 6:05.42. The Norton siblings, Kai and Jemma from South Bendigo Athletics Club performed well. A personal best of 13.18 metres earned Kai gold in the under-14s shot put as clubmate Jasper Seymour reached 12.45m to take bronze. It was silver for Kai Norton in hammer after a personal best of 31.62m. A mark of 12.45m earned South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour a bronze medal in the under-14 shot put. Jemma Norton contested the under-17 hammer and threw a best of 33.82m to be fifth. A previous national shot put champion, Emma Berg cast injury concerns aside to achieve a mark of 14.60m in Sunday's open shot put to claim back-to-back state title wins. Hailey Stubbs from Bendigo Harriers reached a mark of 34.92m at hammer to be the state under-15 champion. In shot put, Hailey hit a mark of 7.45m to be sixth. Read more: Young gun Stubbs hammers record again Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham hit 50.59m to win silver in the open hammer final. In high jump action, Liam Shadbolt from Bendigo Harriers cleared 1.98m to win gold in the under-16 final. From near Swan Hill, Liam has relocated to Melbourne through a sports scholarship. Read more: High jumper Liam Shadbolt wins Geoff Major Rising Star award Harriers clubmates Frances Leach and Harriet Gall cleared 1.60m to be silver medallists in the under-18 and under-17 categories. Although now with Albury, Logan Sandland did have a stint with Bendigo Harriers and won the under-17 hammer, 63.35m; and shot put, 14.76m. Jake Gavriliadis from Harriers reached 13.67 in the under-17 shot put to claim silver. Cohuna speedster Kye Mason clocked 49.12 to be fifth in the open 400m final, and Eaglehawk Athletics Club's gun sprinter reached the 100m semis. Hawks' clubmate Angus McKindlay was eighth in the under-20 400m final in 49.32, and Andrea Archibald was fifth in the under-18 100m in 12.89. South Bendigo's Logan Tickell ran the 1500m final in 4:05.47 to be fifth in the under-17 championship. Also in action across the weekend were Eaglehawk's Laura Kadri, Lily and Rosy Marsh, Claire Noonan, Cameron Smith, Scarlett Southern; and University's Nicolette Lesberg, Angus Macafee, Avery McDermid and Tullie Rowe. Athletes from Bendigo Harriers to compete were Eliza Coutts, Hannah and Haylee Greenman, Daniel Noden and Merlin Tzaros. South Bendigo's squad included Genevieve Nihill. Read more: Bendigo Little Athletics action | Photos

