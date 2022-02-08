Young gun Stubbs hammers record again

news, local-news, Stubbs, Hailey, hammer, throw, Harriers, young gun, Olvia, Graham

BENDIGO Harriers' young gun Hailey Stubbs broke a hammer record for the third time this season in Saturday's ninth round of AVSL track and field action. A mark of 39.03 metres by the talented teenager from near Kyneton surpassed her own Bendigo Centre record for the under-14 age group set earlier this season. Hailey's best at hammer in the 2021-22 season have been 38.13m in round five, 36.17 in round three, and 31.17 in round one. She did not compete in AVSL's seventh round. There were many fine performances across a wide range of events just a week after the 77th Victoria Country championships were run in Bendigo. Eaglehawk sprint star Kye Mason was fastest in the 200m, 22.38, and also won the first of the non-scoring 100m heats in 11.24. In the women's 200m heats, Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison won a closely-fought duel in 27.19 as South Bendigo's Belle Guillou and Bendigo Harriers' Caitlin Evans were in a deadheat to be second in 27.47. Athletics Essendon's Michael Martello and Charlotte Jackson won their 800m and 3000m showdowns in times of 2:02 and 11:41. Other heat winners in the 800m were University's Avery McDermid; South Bendigo's Chris Timewell and Abbey Hromenko; Bendigo Harriers' Peter Clarke; and Eaglehawk's Charlise McQueen and Sandra Kadri. First of the track events was the distance hurdles in which Eaglehawk's David Chisholm, 400m; Terry Hicks, 300m; and Alyssa Beaton, 200m, led the way. Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen from Bendigo Harriers marked another 2000m walk victory in a time of 11:07. Best at discus were Harriers' Jake Gavriliadis, 47.22m; South Bendigo's Kai Norton, 36.91m; and Athletics Chilwell's Emma Peters, 33.46m. A great afternoon at field events for Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham were marks of 46.56m at hammer and 31.82 in discus. Eaglehawk's Denise Snyder soared a season best 1.73m at high jump as South Bendigo veteran Greg Hilson cleared the 1.55m mark. Athletes to excel at long jump included Jake Gavriliadis, 5.79m; Eaglehawk's Angus McKindlay, 5.58m and Cameron Smith, 5.09m; South Bendigo's Abbey Hromenko and Harriers' Josh Evans on the 4.72m mark.

