Top four race tightens up in women's cricket

Just one win separates seven teams battling for three remaining spots in the BDCA women's cricket finals. With two rounds left in the home and away season, three of Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, Bendigo Goers, Bendigo, California Gully, West Bendigo and Strathdale-Maristians have the opportunity to join undefeated top side Sandhurst in the semi-finals. Kangaroo Flat strengthened its finals hopes by defeating Bendigo by six wickets on Sunday. The Roos chased down Bendigo's score of 5-106 in just 12.1 overs to move into second place on the table. Chelsea Wearne (23), Sarah Perry (18) and Jess Potter (16) all batted well, while the Roos' cause was aided by 30 extras from Bendigo. Read more: BDCA weekend wrap Letesha Bawden played a lone hand for Bendigo. She made 62 not out off 45 balls, including 11 fours. Mayumi Virajani (2-5) and Ash McLeod (2-18) did the major damage with the ball for the Roos. West Bendigo kept its finals hopes alive and, in the process, dealt Golden Square a blow. The Redbacks upstaged Square on the back of a fine batting performance. Chasing Square's total of 5-130, the Redbacks won with two overs to spare thanks largely to fine innings from Ella Flavell (41 retired) and Rebecca Beagley (36 retired). Karmel McClure (2-30) was the most successful Square bowler. Earlier in the day, McClure made a brisk 42 not out off 40 balls with the bat. McClure and Sarah Mannes (34 off 18 balls) ensured Square had a competitive total to bowl at. California Gully remained in the hunt for finals after its bowlers restricted Strathdale-Maristians Blue to 6-61 off 25 overs. Read more: Heavy-hitters have a day out in EVCA Crystal West (3-8 off five overs) and Hannah Kenny (2-10 off five overs) did a great job with the ball for the Cobras. Kenny (29 retired) and West (18 retired) sealed the game with the bat. The Cobras lost just one wicket in the chase and still had 13 overs remaining. Strathdale-Maristians proved too strong for bottom side Strathfieldsaye. Paige Gordon (3-8), Ruby Demeo (2-2) and Erin Stewart (2-24) helped the Suns dismiss the Jets for 60. Britt Tangey (17) and Sheree Pickles (16) batted well for the Jets. The Suns needed just 55 balls to pass the jets' total. Jayne Demeo (21 not out), Shelley DeAraugo (14 not out) and Tara Thomas (13) were the only batters required for the Suns. While the race for the finals berth is intriguing, the bottom line is it would take something remarkable for Sandhurst not to win the flag. The Dragons thrashed Bendigo Goers to make it 10 wins on the trot. Amanda O'Neill (3-12) and Rachel Winfield (2-13) led a disciplined bowling attack that dismissed the Goers for 67. Kate Shallard then belted 44 retired from 45 balls and Abby Powell was 15 not out in Sandhurst's reply of 0-68 in 12.4 overs. LADDER Sandhurst 60 Kangaroo Flat 33 Golden Square 33 Bendigo Goers 33 Bendigo 30 California Gully 30 West Bendigo 30 Strathdale-Maristians 27 Strathdale-Maristians Blue 15 Strathfieldsaye 9 NEXT WEEK Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst California Gully v Kangaroo Flat Bendigo Goers v Strathdale-Maristians Blue Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye Bendigo v West Bendigo Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

