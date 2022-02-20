Heavy-hitters have a day out in EVCA

sport, cricket, EVCA, emu valley, cricket, mandurang, spring gully, colclough

A sensational century from Mandurang opener Linton Colclough was the highlight of round 13 action in the Emu Valley Cricket Association. Colclough smashed 142 from just 78 balls, including 13 fours and 12 sixes, to set up his side's big total of 6-247 from 35 overs. It was the left-hander's third century of the summer and took his season tally to 580 runs at an average of 58. Colclough made a "reserved" start and was 21 off his first 25 balls as Mandurang made its way to 2-38 off 11 overs. Colclough ignited his innings by taking 18 runs off a Jeremy Hancock over before hitting Simon Marwood for three sixes in one over. Read more: Podosky strikes in T20 World Cup qualifier He went from 21 to 103 in the space of 39 balls, bringing up his century off the 64th ball he faced. When Colclough eventually holed out off Alex Collins (2-46) there were still nine overs remaining in the innings. James Pietromonaco added 33 not out off 27 balls in the latter overs. Emu Creek went hard in its run chase, but it didn't have someone in its top-order go on and post a big score. Collins made 34 off 21 balls and Mark McGregor maed 34 off 35 balls in Emu Creek's total of 167 all out. Mandurang shared the wickets, with Beau Clements (3-23) and Pietromonaco (2-14) the pick of the bowlers. Mandurang sits on top of the division one ladder, while Emu Creek is clinging to fourth spot. Read more: Bendigo wins final-ball thriller in BDCA Spring Gully's Rhys Webb made his first century of the season in the Crows' big win over Sedgwick. Webb hit seven fours and nine sixes on his way to 104 off 70 balls. Justin Webb belted 59 off just 38 balls, while Brannon Stanford chipped in with 48 as Spring Gully raced to 6-255 off its 40 overs. Sedgwick skipper Jordan Ilsley was the standout with the ball, taking 3-31. The Rams' run chase lasted just 30.3 overs. They were bowled out for 89, with Dustin Elliott top-scoring with 25. Byron Perrin (4-12) carved through the top-order, while spinner Beauden Rinaldi took 3-18. United skipper Harry Whittle blasted a remarkable 82 off just 36 balls to help his side edge out West Bendigo by 17 runs. The Tigers were in trouble at 5-110 before Whittle crunched seven sixes and six fours to lift his side to 8-216. West Bendigo put the United attack under pressure, but each time the Redbacks looked like mounting a match-winning partnership they lost a wicket. Kane Newton top-scored with 45 off 31 balls and six of the Redbacks' top seven made starts, but couldn't go on with it. The home side was bowled out for 199 in the final over. Harry Whittle capped a good game by taking 3-62. In the final match of the round, Marong stayed in touch with the top four by defeating Axe Creek by nine runs. David Blume (50) was the backbone of Marong's score of 160. Ash Dixon (2-17) and Dean Comensoli (2-27) bowed well for Axe Creek. In reply, Mark Smith (41) and Nathan Nikolic (33) gave Axe Creek a chance, but the visitors struggled to accelerate through the middle overs and there was too much to do at the end. Axe Creek finished 8-151 - nine runs short of a Panthers attack that was well led by Tom Wilson (2-23). Mandurang 167.69 United 148.98 Spring Gully 147.19 Emu Creek 112.23 West Bendigo 100.19 Marong 90.72 Sedgwick 60.76 Axe Creek 60.41 California Gully 59.11 California Gully v West Bendigo Marong v Sedgwick Axe Creek v Emu Creek United, Mandurang and Spring Gully all have the bye Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

