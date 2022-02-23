news, local-news,

Celebrating women's stories will be the feature of this year's International Women's Day events held in the Campaspe region. In partnership with the Kyabram Town Hall Writer's Group, Campaspe Libraries is set to have award-winning international writer, Simmone Howell, conducting a writer's workshop on March 5. Ms Howell is an accomplished young adult fiction novelist as well as being a writer of plays, screenplays, poetry, comic strips, and just about every other written composition imaginable. Ms Howell has had her work transformed into short films and adapted into plays. She said her workshops included a lot of different creative prompts. "I might use music or objects or maps. I love to look at other people's techniques, particularly surrealist techniques like using cut ups and collage, or black out poetry or ekphrasia," Ms Howell said. "I love the idea that art is all about 'making strange' - good writing gives us something familiar and makes us see it in a new way." The workshop will be held at Kyabram Town Hall between 10am and 12.30pm, which includes morning tea. On March 6, the Echuca Library will host the 'Every Woman Has a Story' event. This is the seventh year the library will host this recognition of International Women's Day and the event will include two guest speakers, Simmone Howell and a familiar face to ABC TV viewers, Maxine McKew. Ms McKew is an author, journalist and previously, television anchor to prestigious programs such as Lateline and The 7.30 Report. Upon leaving broadcasting, Ms McKew made the switch to politics, defeating Prime Minister John Howard in the Sydney seat of Bennelong. She was also a parliamentary secretary for early childhood, and later, also for infrastructure and local government. Mayor Chrissy Weller said the region was fortunate to have such high calibre people speaking to Campaspe residents. "We are unbelievably fortunate to have these two talented women joining us for International Women's Day," she said. "To hear about their experiences and to learn from their teachings will be invaluable. "I encourage everyone to head along to the Echuca Library to enjoy their presentations." 'Every Woman Has a Story' will be held at the Echuca Library at 2.15pm. The opportunity to ask questions will be offered once both speakers have presented. Bookings for both events are essential and can be made for the Echuca event at trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=864393& You can book for the free Kyabram event at trybooking.com/BXDHJ Under government guidelines, attendees must also be double vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

