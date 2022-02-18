Milestone land handover to traditional Dja Dja Wurrung owners

news, local-news, bendigo, golden square, jaclyn simes, DJAARA, indigenous

In a landmark move on Friday, the state government handed over previous Department of Education land to Dja Dja Wurrung traditional owners to build a cultural and community centre. At a ceremony at the Golden Square site, state Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes reaffirmed the states commitment to an additional $11.3 million funding package for the centre, initially announced in November 2020. "This is just the start of a brand new future for Dja Dja Wurrung," she said, "there will be an $11.3 million build of a cultural centre, which will host the organisation." The establishment of the site was a recommendation made as part of Professor Mick Dodson's review of the 2013 Recognition and Settlement Agreement, with the Dja Dja Wurrung settlement representing the first comprehensive settlement of native title determination in Australia. More news: Three kinders slated to close under draft early years strategy Jaclyn Symes said while the establishment of the site was a long time in the making, but was a significant step forward in the state government's plans to hand back land to traditional owners. "This is a momentous occasion, this is a formal recognition of the Andrews Labor government returning traditional land to traditional owners," Ms Symes said. "This was a recommendation in 2013 and to finally get here today is a significant milestone, it was a long time coming but the future looks bright. "Dja Dja Wurrung are really good at this work, we've got lots of testaments as to how much they devote to their culture, and it really sets a sense of pride for the young Aboriginal community so they can continue to be proud of who they are and really celebrate their traditions." More news: Webb and Co apartments in Bendigo CBD completed and open for inspection The Attorney-General also said the centre could be used for the broader community to come and learn about Dja Dja Wurrung history, noting the government's commitment to the state's various traditional owners. "We are always working with our traditional owner groups in recognising cultural history and coming up with agreements to promote further education of their culture," she said. "I'd love to see more of these around the state and we'll be working towards that." Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation (DJAARA) Chairperson Trent Nelson said the day meant a lot to the community. "For me it's an emotional day to be able to share this," he said, "I'm extremely honoured to be here to celebrate this achievement. "Together we mark the significance of receiving the title of the land that we stand on." "This land will be transformed into the Dja Dja Wurrung corporate and community centre. "This is a very proud and humbling moment for us, an achievement that will be passed down to future generations to continue the work of our ancestors in taking care of our country, our land and our people." Mr Nelson said that the traditional owners were looking forward to healing from generational disadvantage. "This place is known as Golden Square, a name that reflects the riches that were taken from this country which helped build Victoria's collective wealth." he said. "Every statistic shows that Aboriginal people and traditional owners were sadly not afforded that wealth a long time ago. "Our Djaara families definitely deserved to live with the same health, education and employment opportunities as everyone else in this beautiful region. But Mr Nelson said there was much more to be done in the region, noting the opportunities the resurgence of the gold mining industry in central Victoria could provide for traditional owners. "This could provide us with opportunities to lead reinvestment on our homelands." "But this is an opportunity that may pass us by," said the chair, "the government mandated wealth sharing agreement would support our people in part to overcome generational disadvantages and provide a pathway to self determining communities, fundamentally allowing more Dja Dja Wurrung people to be capable to do more than ever on our homelands." DJAARA said it had long been an aspiration for the clan to have a purpose built cultural hub to house staff and be a permanent base for the operational activities. "Although our ancestors were not afforded that same respect," Mr Nelson said, "we stand here planning for a brighter future together."

