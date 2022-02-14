LAWN BOWLS: Hawks soar to top of midweek pennant ladder | ROUND 12 RESULTS

sport, local-sport, midweek, pennant, bowls, hawks, soar to, top, eaglehawk, bendigo

WEEKEND PENNANT - Diggers back within sight of the top four EAGLEHAWK has taken over top spot on the Bendigo midweek pennant division one lawn bowls ladder. Eaglehawk's win over White Hills on Monday, coupled with Bendigo copping a hiding off Kangaroo Flat, moved the Hawks from second to top after 12 rounds. The Hawks defeated White Hills 69-61 at home. Elsewhere, reigning premier Kangaroo Flat snapped Bendigo's six-game winning streak in dominant style. The Roos had all three rinks up in their 69-44 win. Castlemaine broke its 10-game losing streak, defeating Inglewood 66-48 at home to win its first game since round one. And Golden Square kept itself in touch with the top four, beating Bendigo East 67-43. The win cut fifth-placed Square's gap to the top four from 17 points at the start of the day to nine. DIVISION 1 Eaglehawk 69 def White Hills 61. Jan Robertson 30 def Carmel Jansen 18, Irene Godkin 12 lt Jan O'Bree 25, Kaye Rowe 27 def White Hills 18. Kangaroo Flat 69 def Bendigo 44. Susan Howes 19 def Vicki Greenwood 17, Desma Budd 21 def Lee Harris 17, Jenny McHugh 29 def Sharon Koch 10. Golden Square 67 def Bendigo East 43. Julie Robins 18 lt Helen Clough 23, Julie Ross 30 def Jenny Clough 9, Mary Cusack 19 def Judy Davey 11. Castlemaine 66 def Inglewood 48. Maureen Fletcher 24 def Vicky Tierney 18, Pam Hunter 12 lt Helen Leech 19, Rosalie Roberts 30 def Pat Schram 11. DIVISION 2 South Bendigo 76 def Castlemaine 40, Heathcote 63 def Woodbury 59, Golden Square 56 def Bendigo East 54, Kangaroo Flat 67 lt Bendigo 57. DIVISION 3 Woodbury 56 def Harcourt 45, Kangaroo Flat 64 def Campbells Creek 46, Golden Square 69 def Bendigo East 45, Marong 63 def Eaglehawk 43. DIVISION 4 Bendigo VRI 74 def Calivil/Serpentine 46, South Bendigo 56 def White Hills 46, Bridgewater 60 def Golden Square 58, Strathfieldsaye 65 def Dingee 36. DIVISION 5 Inglewood 42 def South Bendigo 26, Bendigo East def Woodbury (forfeit), Eaglehawk 36 def Bendigo 24, Castlemaine 45 def White Hills 27, Harcourt 39 def Strathfieldsaye 30. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/450009b2-29b0-4a97-9273-c76060b4f31a.jpg/r0_148_2865_1767_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg