PREMIER DIVISION LAWN BOWLS: Diggers back within sight of the top four

REIGNING premier South Bendigo has snapped its four-game losing streak and, in doing so, is back within seven points of the Bendigo premier division weekend pennant top four. The Diggers gained the momentum late in their game against Kangaroo Flat on Saturday and stormed to the finish line to win 83-63 at home in the clash of last season's grand finalists. In what was their first victory since January 8, the Diggers had three rinks up, with skippers Luke Hoskin (+7), Brad Holland (+7) and Daryl Rowley (+9) all winning. * Bendigo did South Bendigo a huge favour with its upset win at home over Bendigo East. The rejuvenated Bendigo - which has now won three of its past four following a 0-8 start - downed the fourth-placed Beasties 72-69. The Beasties won three of the rinks, but it wasn't enough to cover the commanding 31-14 victory by Bendigo's Grant Woodward over Josh Moloney that secured the home side's win. * Eaglehawk recorded its biggest win of the season with a thumping 41-shot belting at home over the inconsistent Castlemaine. The Hawks bolted to a 90-49 victory to win by at least 38 shots for the third time in their past six games. * And top side Moama staved off a challenge from a plucky Inglewood for the second time this season. The Steamers won 87-75 to remain 28 points clear at the top of the ladder. Moama 87 def Inglewood 75. Brad Campbell 17 def Ian Chamberlain 15, Barry Brennan 33 def Lindsay Kelly 15, Kevin Brennan 15 lt Mal McLean 27, Kevin Anderson 22 def Grant Jackson 18. South Bendigo 83 def Kangaroo Flat 63. Max Rowley 18 lt David Keenan 21, Luke Hoskin 20 def Paul Moller 13, Brad Holland 21 def Cameron Keenan 14, Daryl Rowley 24 def Cameron Wilson 15. Bendigo 72 def Bendigo East 69. Lee Harris 14 lt Greg Podesta 19, Grant Woodward 31 def Josh Moloney 14, Mark Anderson 13 lt Aaron Tomkins 21, Josh Matthews 14 lt Ian Ross 15. Eaglehawk 90 def Castlemaine 49. Brayden Byrne 15 lt Greg Brain 21, Darren Burgess 29 def Lachlan Darroch 8, Marc Smith 27 def James Oliver 10, Dean Carter 19 def Rod Phillips 10. Strathfieldsaye 82 def Kangaroo Flat 72, Marong 76 def Eaglehawk 54, White Hills 83 def Harcourt 69, Bendigo 73 def Bendigo East 69. Bendigo East 110 def Bendigo 63, Golden Square 75 def North Bendigo 66, South Bendigo 91 def Strathfieldsaye 65, Heathcote 73 def Serpentine 63. Bendigo East 79 def South Bendigo 64, Woodbury 90 def Castlemaine 77, Golden Square 89 def White Hills 71, Marong 80 def Kangaroo Flat 59. Kangaroo Flat 95 def Marong 62, Dingee 79 def Inglewood 75, Calivil 91 def Campbells Creek 64, Eaglehawk 89 def Castlemaine 62. South Bendigo 90 def Woodbury 64, Bendigo 83 def Eaglehawk 74, Strathfieldsaye 110 def Harcourt 70, Kangaroo Flat 109 def Bridgewater 65. White Hills 60 def Heathcote 47, Bendigo VRI 120 def Strathfieldsaye 20, Bendigo East 60 def South Bendigo 50, Golden Square 63 def Kangaroo Flat 48. Kangaroo Flat 66 def Golden Square 49, North Bendigo 61 def Harcourt 47, White Hills 82 def Marong 39. Castlemaine def Bridgewater (forfeit), Bendigo VRI 49 def Golden Square 31, White Hills 46 def Campbells Creek 34.

