NAB LEAGUE GIRLS: Devils kick away late to defeat Pioneers

THE Bendigo Pioneers were unable to halt the momentum of Tasmania late on Saturday as the Devils kicked away to a 28-point win in their NAB League girls game at Craigieburn. The Pioneers are now 1-3 after four games following their 9.10 (64) to 5.6 (36) loss to the Devils in what was a game they had been right in for much of the contest. "There was only four points in it at one stage in the last quarter and for the third time this year we just let an opposition get a run-on and finish us off convincingly," Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said. MORE WEEKEND SPORT - BDCA ROUND 11: Square, Jets chase down targets to win final-over thrillers "It was a disappointing way to finish off the way we did. We've spoken a lot about needing to have that competitive mentality for the entire four quarters, but we're struggling to put it into action at the moment. Hopefully, this experience today can help to make us stronger." The Pioneers were forced to make a last-minute change when Maddi Marks (knee soreness) was a late withdrawal during the warm-up, with Eve Cail coming in. The best player for the Pioneers was Emily Everist, who after being given some run-with roles in recent weeks was given the chance to play out on a wing and excelled. "Emily has a soccer background and has played on some high quality players in recent weeks in Paige Scott (GWV Rebels) and Amber Clarke (Dandenong) and shut down their influence," O'Bree said. MORE WEEKEND SPORT - WNBL: Spirit stop-start season continues with clash against Lynx postponed "Today we put her out on to the wing to keep teaching her new positions and she was sensational; she has good speed and endurance and is working incredibly hard on her skills." Gun midfielder Lou Painter, who kicked a goal, was prominent again for the Pioneers, while Jemmika Douglas playing a mix of mid/forward also impressed. MATCH DETAILS: Tasmania 9.10 (64) def Bendigo 5.6 (36). Bendigo goals - L. Painter, K. Fullerton, T. Williams, J. Douglass, S. Johnston 1. Bendigo best - E. Everist, E. Daley, L. Painter, J. Douglass, E. Bell, T. Davidge. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

