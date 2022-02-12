WNBL: Spirit stop-start season continues with clash against Lynx postponed

sport, local-sport, bendigo, spirit, perth', lynx, postponed, wnbl

THE Bendigo Spirit's stop-start WNBL season continued on Saturday with a fourth game called off. The Spirit were scheduled to host Perth at the Bendigo Stadium on Saturday, but the game was called off due to the Lynx being unable to field a team because of injuries and illness. It's the fourth time this season the Spirit (2-7) hasn't had a scheduled game go ahead, with this match having been called off late on Friday. "We had a really good week of training, the girls were confident and feeling good," Spirit coach Tracy York said. "It has just been a stop-start season and this is another example of that and it has been really hard to try to get some continuity." The Bendigo Spirit Facebook page indicated there would be a new date for the postponed game against the Lynx. The Spirit were coming off a win over Adelaide the previous week and while they would have been without the trio of Tessa Lavey (Richmond AFLW), Carly Boag (unavailable) and Piper Dunlop (injured), would have had the returning Jessie Rintala suit up. Power forward Rintala, 31, has been added to the Spirit roster having played with the team last season. "Jennie trained with us on Thursday and Friday and has slotted back in nicely with us," York said. The Spirit's next match will be on Thursday night when they travel interstate to play the Townsville Fire. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/9f170d59-db78-4187-85bf-e8d38a51d2cc.jpg/r3_0_299_167_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg