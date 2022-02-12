news, local-news, Queenie and the Princess, Ali Mayor, Bath Lane

JUST a stone's throw from the palace at Westminster, a young Australian nanny (Ali Mayor) soaked up an atmosphere of royal pomp in that would stay with her for a lifetime, and lead to the eventual opening of Bendigo boutique: Queenie and the Princess. The vintage and pre-loved clothing store on Bath Lane rose in prominence during the Mary Quant: Fashion Revolutionary exhibition at Bendigo Art Gallery, which pushed 60's fashion to the forefront of public attention. More news: The life of Merlyn Myer highlighted in new book However, after a roller coaster ride during the past two years the retailer has announced it will close at the end of March, as the latest small business to succumb to the difficulties of pandemic trading conditions. Ms Mayor said she had opened her current shop in October 2019 and wanted to take a break from the business, but would pursue online trading and explore the possibility of pop-up shops and market stalls. "Like so many, my little business has been on the Coronacoaster for nearly two years and it has not been a fun ride," she wrote in a Facebook post to her followers. "As trade has continued to decline my motivation has waned. I wish I had the means and the energy to continue but alas, my heart's not in it anymore." In an interview with the Bendigo Advertiser, Ms Mayor said she would focus her efforts on her art work and had the goal of opening an exhibition towards the end of the year. "When I started Queenie and the Princess it was located in three little rooms in Forest Street. I was there for six months before moving to this shop in Bath Lane. When I first arrived business was booming and then of course COVID hit," she said. "I have a love of fashion and over the years I also developed a love of fossicking through op shops for colourful, detailed, patterned clothing even if it didn't all fit me. "I've always sought out those design details and I've provided clothing that's not just seasonal. I've had a lot of customers come in and say 'dress me Queenie'. "I've made many friends and had lots of people support me over the years." More news: Supermarket plans still uncertain The inspiration for the naming of the store, which is decorated with royal memorabilia, came partly from Ms Mayor's experiences as a nanny in 1988. "I lived a two-minute walk from the palace at Westminster," she said. "And my grandparents attended the coronation. "It's something that has always resonated with me and I've had a lot of fun with the theme." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

