COUNCILLORS are being urged to approve plans for a new Castlemaine supermarket despite previously finding "fundamental flaws" in the bid. It comes after developers rethought their contentious bid. Mount Alexander Shire councillors will consider the refreshed plans for the former gasworks site at Forest, Duke and Urquhart streets this Thursday. The discussion will come nearly eight months after councillors originally declared their opposition to the supermarket bid over traffic and urban design concerns. More news: Cadaver dogs, family search for cold case clues in child's disappearance At the time, councillors left the door open to developers submitting new plans. Shire officers have recommended councillors support the developers' revised bid. They say developers have solved a host of problems previously raised including how well it fits into the surrounding neighbourhood. That included altering plans for the roofline so that it would not be quite as visible from Duke Street, as well as other changes to the building to make it more compatible with its surroundings. "Given the significance of the Duke Street town entry, this is considered to be a positive outcome and assists in reducing the bulk of the built form when viewed from the public realm," officers said. They also approve of changes to the southern end of a proposed car park to allow people to enter and exit safely. The changes could help the council and developers avoid a showdown at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. VCAT is scheduled to consider the matter in the coming months. However, shire officers have noted that the supermarket could face potential opposition even with the council's endorsement. Some members of the public have previously considered opposing the matter at the planning tribunal. It is unclear what their position is at the moment. More news: Castlemaine crews still working through flash flood damage after two weeks The supermarket bid has become a lightning rod for public discussion in Castlemaine. Nearly 180 people had their say on the supermarket plan when it went to council in 2021. They had a wide range of views, Cr Rosie Annear told fellow elected officials at the time. "So many said they were not opposed to a new supermarket in Castlemaine, we just don't want it to be this big or in that location with the traffic implications," she said.

