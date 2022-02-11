ATHLETICS: South, University in fight for AVSL play-off berth

sport, local-sport, avsl, south, university, fight, AVSL, play-off, berth, athletics

SOUTH Bendigo and Bendigo University will fight to clinch a play-off berth in Saturday's 10th and final round of this season's AVSL track and field action in Bendigo. The Bloods and Pride are fifth and fourth respectively on the division two and five ladders. Top four clubs qualify for the AVSL play-offs at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on March 5. It shapes as being a dramatic finish in division two as Wyndham and South Bendigo are locked on 64 points. Leaders in division two are Western Athletics 89, Bendigo Harriers 76, and Keilor St Bernards 73. In division five, the fourth-placed Bendigo University leads Deakin and South Coast by five points. READ MORE - Bendigo residential records for trio set at Milers meet After a slow start to the season, Uni Pride has worked hard to rack up 64 points in a race led by Williamstown 108, Ivanhoe 99, and Maccabi 78. Only the top two clubs have used their PowerPlay in which premiership points from the round are doubled. Eaglehawk has scored 82 points and is third on the Premier division ladder led by Essendon 97, and Diamond Valley 83. Next best is Glenhuntly on 76. Saturday's competition at Bendigo's Regional Athletics Complex in Flora Hill's Retreat Road starts at 1.30pm with the first flight of field events. Athletes will be vying for crucial points and personal bests in javelin, shot put, pole vault, and triple jump. READ MORE - Star Bendigo athlete Andy Buchanan faces task in 5km Frenzy A non-scoring pole vault competition is also on. Sprint hurdles are first of the track events at 1.30pm. Other events are 1500m or 3000m walk, 100m, 1500m, 4 x 100m relay, 3000m, and 400m. In the Most Valuable Athlete award, 17 from Bendigo region feature in the top 100. Best for Bendigo are Eaglehawk's Terry Hicks in fifth place on 12,211 points, and Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Shaw on 11,899 in seventh place. Stars for Eaglehawk include David Chisholm 11th, Jorja Morrison 20th, Cameron Smith 23rd, William Beaton 34th, Alyssa Beaton 44th, Olivia Graham 70th, and Angus McKindlay 93rd. Jake Gavriliadis 18th, Peter Clarke 46th, and Caitlin Evans 47th, lead the way for Bendigo Harriers. South Bendigo leads the 40-plus women's class on the state age group ladders and has Carol Coad 21st, Trudy Haines 40th, Jennifer Payne 50th, Joan Self 77th, and young star Naomi Henderson 94th in great form.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/2feb6a1c-8982-449d-b444-af9607c886f4.png/r2_0_250_140_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg