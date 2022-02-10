ATHLETICS - Bendigo residential records for trio set at Milers meet

sport, local-sport, athletics, regional, milers, meet, residential, records

THREE of Athletics Bendigo Region's young stars - Jayden Padgham, Logan and Chelsea Tickell - smashed residential records at the latest Victorian Milers meet. The talented trio were in top form at Tuesday night's fourth round of the Milers season run at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium. Padgham clocked a great time of 4:24.27 to be 11th in the B-grade mile. The University athlete broke the Bendigo residential record for under-17 to open of 4:31.59 set by South Bendigo's Archie Reid on December 8, 2018. READ MORE - Star Bendigo athlete Andy Buchanan faces task in 5km Frenzy Logan Tickell was in the same event as Padgham and ran 4:24.81 to be 12th. The South Bendigo member broke his own under-16s record of 5:01.93 set on November 2, 2019. Chelsea Tickell raced in the women's 'B' final and ran 5:28.66 to be 13th. Also a member of South Bendigo, Chelsea broke the under-14s record of 6:17.33 held since December 14, 2019 by Harriet Gall from Bendigo Harriers. The night's action included the 800m in which the sprint by Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Harriers to win the 'B' final in 1:57.16 was a highlight. It was a big night for athletes who are coached by Bendigo University champion Andy Buchanan. University's Tullie Rowe ran the mile in 5:05.41 to be 11th in the 'A' final. The men's 'B' mile also included Angus Macafee, 14th in 4:30.14 and Uni clubmate Nathan Crowley ran 4:39.48 to be 19th. The Woodward siblings, Mason and Ebony also ran the mile. Mason was 10th in 'F' division in 5:10.01 and Ebony was eighth as she ran the 1609m in 6:11.65 in 'D' grade. ALTHOUGH in their 60s and 70s, Charles Chambers and Hunter Gill stepped up to contest another gruelling 3000m run in the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-sponsored Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track. A member of Bendigo University, Chambers almost beat the 14-minute mark as he completed 7 1/2 laps in 14:00.10. Gill crossed the line at the Retreat Road complex in 15:04.82. The two athletes are 68 and 73. In the mixed 1000m, University's David Cripps continued his build-up to Friday night's 5km Frenzy at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex by being first in 3:22.08. Runner-up was Uni. clubmate April Wainwright, 3:47.79, as Oscar Lethbridge ran 3:56.53 to complete a Uni trifecta. Next best were Bendigo Harriers' Keelan McInerney, 4:01.23, and Rebecca Soulsby, 4:41.39, ahead of University's Erin Bradshaw, 4:42.57; Harry Cripps, 5:00.14; Poppy Wainwright, 5:02.61; Alec Bradshaw, 6:12.39; and James Bradshaw, 6:12.70.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/4030dd44-59ee-4aa9-bea4-a3227e66f060.jpg/r2094_955_5420_2834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg