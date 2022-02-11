BDCA: Power dominates Dragons to win first game of Twenty20 competition

sport, cricket, bdca, twenty20, power, huntkly, north, huntly, epsom, domiantes

SELECTION NIGHT - This weekend's Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket teams HUNTLY-NORTH Epsom broke through for its first win of the Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 competition with a clinical performance against Sandhurst on Thursday night. The Power bowlers set the win up after knocking over the Dragons for 104, with a mix of youth and experience doing the bulk of the damage. Young Power leg-spinner Kyen Burrill-Grinton made the most of his first opportunity to bowl in a Twenty20 game, collecting 3-21 off four overs, including the wicket of Dragons' coach Dylan Gibson (11). As well as Burrill-Grinton's three for, gun all-rounder Adam Ward (2-14) snared two wickets for the Power. Opener Ash Gray's 25 off 19, which included two sixes, and Ben Leed's 20 were the two top scores for the Dragons, who after being 5-88 lost 5-16 to be bowled out with three balls left unused. In reply, the Power coasted to victory in just 13.4 overs as they raced to 2-105 to win by eight wickets at the QEO. Opener Ryan Grundy batted through the innings to finish 34 n.o. with he and Danushka Wijemanna (37) putting on 60 for the second wicket following the dismissal of Pat De Mel (23). Anthony McMahon (2-19) took the only two wickets for the Dragons, who end the tournament with three losses and one washed out draw from their four games. POOL 1 1. Strathfieldsaye Played: 4 Points: 21 2. Kangaroo Flat Played: 3 Points: 18 3. Golden Square Played: 2 Points: 15 4. Eaglehawk Played: 3 Points: 12 5. White Hills Played: 2 Points: 6 ..................................... POOL 2 1. Bendigo Played: 3 Points: 21 2. Bendigo United Played: 3 Points: 20 3. Strathdale Played: 3 Points: 18 4. Huntly-North Epsom Played: 3 Points: 12 5. Sandhurst Played: 4 Points: 9 February 16 - Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat; Eaglehawk v White Hills. February 17 - Strathdale v Bendigo. February 23 - White Hills v Golden Square. February 24 - Bendigo United v Huntly-North Epsom. Northern Rivers will contest two Victorian Country Cricket League under-21 grand finals this weekend. Northern Rivers will be represented in both the women's and men's under-21 deciders. The women will have home ground advantage when they host the Murray Mallee Suns at the QEO from 1pm on Saturday. The Northern Rivers team includes Kangaroo Flat's Ashlee McLeod and Jamiesen Moore, West Bendigo's Ella Flavell and Strathdale-Maristians' Erin Stewart and Meg O'Callaghan. The side will be captained by Puckapunyal's Madison Albers. In the under-21 men's grand final, Northern Rivers will be pitted against Gippsland at Casey Fields from 10.30am on Sunday. Strathfieldsaye's Darcy Hunter, who will captain the side, Eaglehawk's Ben Williams, Bendigo's Joel Bothe and Declan Slingo, Strathdale-Maristians' Matt Wilkinson and Golden Square's Kayle Thompson will be among the team.

