SELECTION NIGHT - This weekend's Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket teams
BENDIGO DISTRICT
Bendigo
1st XI (vs. Golden Square)
Nathan Fitzpatrick (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Bailey George, Matthew Gray, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Aden Shanahan, Xav Ryan, Craig Pearce
2nd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Jack Tobin (c), Scott Dole, Robert Glen, Andrew Rosos, Henry Cornish, Oliver Ryan, Noah Begg, Kynan Gard, Lachlan Nemet, Harper Hodgens, Mark Ryan
3rd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Liam Gaskell (c), Wayne Saunders, Dilruk Fernando, Randhir Bhinder, Clinton Lawson, Ajay Mishra, Terry Myers, Gurpreet Singh, Waseem Khaliq, Mitchell Dingwall, Bailey Evans, Dominic Nahon, Anil Ami, Logan Kirkwood
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo United)
Eddie Gingell (c), Asher Butcher, Waugh George, Deacon Evans, Mitchell Hancock, Ethan Oaten, Owen Brasher, Archer Carlile, Aidan Goddard, Nash Robinson, Bodhi Robinson, Daniel Chaplin
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Peter Kirkwood (c), Shayne Ralph, Steven Ingram, Lachie Nicholson, Dilruk Fernando, Tom Nicholson, Gurpreet Singh, Michael Bulmer, Deacon Marsh, Scott Sandercock, Dominic Nahon, Connor Sheppard
Bendigo United
1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Clayton Holmes (c), Stephen Barrett, Ashley Younghusband, Jayden Templeton, Riley Treloar, Harrison Donegan, Zane Keighran, Thomas Starr, Henry Edwards, Jake Thrum, Tobie Travaglia
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Marcus Smalley (c), Joshua Thurston, Adam Rady, Hayden Smith, Nicholas Crawford, Ben Daley, Aidan Clemens, Wil Pinniger, Wes Hopcott, Archer Day, Billy Bassett
3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Cadman Turner (c), Thomas Williamson, Curtis Tuohey, Connor Thomson, Matthew Beck, Brenden Younghusband, James Gardner, Joshua Wright, Blake Collins, Ian Clemens, Mark Di Fede
4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Heath Behrens (c), Oscar Terry, Lachlan Harris, Hugh Behrens, Max Cahoon, Declan Stevenson, Oscar Farrelly, Oscar Cail, Harry Sheilds, Eamon Austin, Gus Hay, Darby Whatley
Eaglehawk
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Nicholas Farley (c), Jeremy Brown, Joshua Williams, Aaron Monro, Anthony West, Nash Viney, Benjamin Williams, Jordan Shelton, Rhys Smith, Angus Chisholm, Brendan Archbold
2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Cameron King (c), Jacob Murley, Matt Ford, Matthew Fitt, Samuel Williams, Mitchell Graham, Tain Piercy, Kallum Schepers, Harvey White, Broadie Hawke, Fletcher Runnalls, Taj Taylor
3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Jason Abbott (c), Lee Kelly, Bradley Muns, Daryl Muns, Manthan Desai, Daniel Bell, Corey Henson, Campbell Richards, Dylan McGregor, Andrew Nisbet
4th XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Anton Davies (c), Peter Brinsmead, Darren Masters, Brandon Columbus, Max Miller, Ben Masters, Gus Bradley, Kai O'Hehir
Golden Square
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
Liam Smith (c), Dylan Robinson, Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Callum Tibbett, Scott Trollope, Kayle Thompson, Benjamin Derrick, Jack Keating, Riley Hocking, Connor Miller
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Mathew Christie (c), Corey Van Aken, Jackson Veltheer, Max Grant, Luke Baird, Lachlan Saunders, Lachlan Ross, Mitchell Kemp, William Bowles, Paul Scullie, Jamie Bysouth, Scott Ross
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Joseph Doolan (c), Matthew Nihill, Ryan Henderson, Zavier Abbott, Corey Wells, Nithin Shivakumar, Alex Williamson, Sarah Mannes, Aaron Sims, Lachlan Saunders, Tomas Dingfelder
4th XI (vs. White Hills)
Mark Burgess (c), Jake Landry, Ryan Henderson, Jake Mulqueen, Kyan Stuchbree, Hudson Burgess, Matilda Roberts, Val Musk, Tomas Dingfelder, Blake Dowton, Euan Flood, William Lahn
Huntly North Epsom
No teams provided
Kangaroo Flat
1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Christopher Barber (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Jake Klemm, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Luke Wight, Campbell Smith, Matt Dwyer, Cameron Salmon, Clayton Smith
2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Ryan Harling (c), Dylan Achison, Liam Hastie, Caydyn Kearin, Liam Stubbings, Kieren Burns, Darcy Poulter, Joshua Hull, William Collicoat, Oliver Scholes, Bailey Brooks, Ben Stubbings
3rd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Anthony Patullo (c), William Collicoat, Mark Eeles, Tyson Belz, Tim Robertson, Jarrod Orton, Luke Garsed, Darcy Poulter, Peter Patullo, Brayden Parsons, Ben Barras, Marc Beard
4th XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Josh Szitovszky (c), Brett Scholes, Brad Orton, Matt Mitchell, Sean Bell, Jake Wight, Lachlan Taylor, Orin McKay, Liam Rielley, Rodney Wight
Sandhurst
1st XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Joel Murphy (c), Nathan Walsh, Ashley Gray, Dylan Gibson, Ben Leed, Anthony McMahon, Kendrick Hatton, Jasper Langley, Benjamin Evans, Ben Yarwood, Nahid Hossain
2nd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Alex Winfield (c), Jack Ryan, Nicholas Scullie, Kayde Howard, Fraser McKinstry, Brodie Coombs, Thaine Bake, Zachary Sims, Alec Robson, Reece Yarwood, Shane Robinson, Caelan Smith
3rd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Simon Turnbull (c), Oliver Maher, Joshua Sheehan, Joel Schneider, Ashlie Harvey, Andrew Brown, Uday Nakka, Jacob Smith, michael coombs, Logan Van der Hagen, Joe Walker
4th XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
David Hancock (c), Martyn McDonnell, David Lowther, David Hunter, Ethan Hunter, Finn Millar, Phil Murley, dustin murley, Patrick Stanton, Patrick Boylson, JAY THAKAR, Malak Khan, Logan Van der Hagen, Travis Edwards
Strathdale Maristians
1st XI (vs. White Hills)
Cameron Taylor (c), Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Shane Koop
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
Patrick O'Brien (c), Dylan Bailie, Michael Prowse, Jacob DeAraugo, Jonathan Davidson, William Purcell, Ethan Maltby, Blake Barri, James Schischka, Brodie Reaper, Wil Tuohey, Ryan Haythorpe
3rd XI (vs. White Hills)
Brent Anstee (c), Daniel Peterson, Max Campbell, Liam Nihill, Patrick Murphy, Conor O'Farrell, Sean O'Farrell, Rohit Sharma, Lovepreet Aulakh, Richard Murphy, Will Edwards, Kyle Symons
Under 18 (vs. Sandhurst)
James Barri (c), Thomas Purcell, Jack Smith, Jack Pysing, Ethan Maltby, Xavier Carter, Jacob Floyd, Kael Rainey, Brodie Reaper, Senna Marsili, Callum Thompson, Wil Tuohey
4th XI (vs. Bendigo United)
David Maltby (c), Jack Smith, Campbell Maltby, Harry Purcell, Xavier Carter, Kael Rainey, Tadhg McBurney, Xavier Grant, Ian McBurney, Jack Spencer, Jack McCullough, Anthony Purcell
Strathfieldsaye
1st XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Campbell Love, Abe Sheahan, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith, Callum McCarty
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Dale Ashby (c), Stuart Payne, Patrick Dillon, Rowan Fox, Jasper Cheesman, Riley Tresize, Jedd O'Keefe, Aston Wilson, Kristian Rogers, Pramod Manjunath, Matt Newbold, Marc Sherwell
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Brent Hargreaves (c), Stuart Robinson, James Brown, Zachary Cruse, Stephen Brown, Chris Cullen, Mark Nilon, Liam Brown, Max Beever, Justin Hargreaves, Daniel Francis, Brenton Jones
Under 18 (vs. Maiden Gully)
Jasper Cheesman (c), Bayden Hunter, Rowan Fox, Lachlan Woodward, Hunter Austin, Dev Singh, Jedd O'Keefe, Jesse Hando, Aston Wilson, Daniel Butler, Riley Slevin
4th XI (vs. Bendigo)
Matt Matheson (c), James Sharam, Andrew McCulloch, Lachlan Dennis, Archie Stevens, Jason Pohlsen, Luke Matheson, William Harvey, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler, Stuart Robinson
White Hills
1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Xavier Dunham, Lincoln Jacobs, Gavin Bowles, Jayden Sheean, Rhys Irwin, Nicholas Wharton, Justin Slattery, Samuel Lowes, Nicholas Wallace, Kyle Patten
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Tom Schultz (c), Harry Ukich, Tobias Geary, Liam Bartels, Jordan Bonanno, Nicholas Lowes, William Sexton, Angus O'Brien, Ben Drechsler, Daniel Atkinson
3rd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Jack Maher (c), Ovee Bhuyan, Jordan Lea, Joe Gardy, Trent McGough, James Mannix, Jordan Bonanno, John Geary, Harshil Arora, Jack Barras
4th XI (vs. Golden Square)
Peter O'Brien (c), Andrew Monaghan, Ovee Bhuyan, Jack McMurray, Lennox Barker, Andrew Stewart, Harshil Arora, Michael Dobson, Nick Best, Caleb Tobin
EMU VALLEY
Axe Creek
Division 1 (vs. Spring Gully)
Paul Barber (c), Mark Smith, Ash Dixon, Jakk Trenfield, Jack Towers, Blake Hodgskiss, Connor Bulger, Jesse Trenfield, Luke Hickman, Shiran thiwanka kulathunga, Joel Bish
Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully)
Ben Ross (c), Brett Waterman, Ranjit Singh, Max Ludwig, Daniel Dixon, Tyson Towers, Liam Gill, Lachlan Watts, Donovin Van Coller, Parminder Singh, Mitchell Lawrence
Bagshot
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Matthew Jeffries (c), Jordan Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, Henry Bugge, Kym Wheelhouse, Jude Wheelhouse, Dean Lawry, James Wheelhouse, Deacon Wheelhouse, Adam Clohesy, Zachary Webb, Luke Wheelhouse, Jackson Barton
Bendigo City
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. West Bendigo Black)
Bryan Coghlan (c), Andrew Sharpe, Shaun Stone, Nino Renato, Dylan Lefevre, Selwyn Ilsley, Edward Garner, Will Lindrea, Josh Goodman, Michael Antonowicz, Eden Hardy, Wayne Ford
California Gully
Division 1 (vs. United)
Tasman Fitzallen (c), Travis Nolan, Geoffrey West, Jordan Knight, Aidan White, Ethan Fernandes, Thomas Staniforth, Bradley Olson, Jaidyn Taylor, Zachary Knapman, Eathen Collins
Division 2 (vs. United)
Bradley Smith (c), James Austin, Jordan Baldwin, Jacob Cassells, Tristan Fitzallen, Jordan Hynes, Ethan Gray, Kristian Smith, Izac O'Sullivan, Travis Parker, Luke Cassells
Emu Creek
Division 1 (vs. West Bendigo)
Simon Marwood (c), Josh Martyn, Cameron Moore, Luke Bennett, Todd Brown, Bradley Rowe, Alexander Collins, Trevor Pickthall, Tyson Webster, Brent Downie, Tyrone Downie
Division 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
Dallas Widdicombe (c), Luke Bell, Giuseppe Marsili, Bradley Kinder, Shaun Cattanach, Corey Gilmore, Patrick Ring, Connor Strawbridge, Senna Marsili, Shaun Candy, Mark McGregor
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bendigo Strikers)
Marty Harris (c), Khan Birtles, Shane Hamilton, Alexander Medcalf, Brett Burns, Matthew Brown, Jackson Harris, Adam Standfield, William Robinson, Robert Knight, Robert Green, John Robinson
Mandurang
Division 1 (vs. Marong)
Corey Dickins (c), Cain Ladiges, Beau Clements, Phillip Berry, James Pietromonaco, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Linton Colclough, James Bailey, Mitchell Roberts
Division 2 (vs. Marong)
Warrick Behrens (c), Mark Roberts, Geoff Thompson, Storm Giri, David Becker, Chris Giri, Joel Renton-Keen, Adam Larkins, Callum Thompson, Damien Walsh, Rhys Williams
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Marong Panthers)
Greg Bailey (c), Chris Garlick, Cameron Gray, Travis Habel, Francis Monro, Troy McLean, Matthew Ingham, Will Anderson, Tim Knapman, Damon Monro, Jamie Ward, Bruce Noble
Marong
Division 1 (vs. Mandurang)
Alex Gorrie (c), Andrew Gladstone, David Blume, Mark Blume, Tom Wilson, Jayden Laubsch, Adam Brown, Amarpreet Singh, Nathan Green, Colin Moore, Andrew Cameron
Division 2 (vs. Mandurang)
Greg Toomey (c), Richard Murphy, Jack Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Lachlan Frischke, Tristian Rowe, Solomon Cameron, Reuben Cameron, Habaragamu Ralalage Buddima N P, Haseeb Qaisar, Brendan Shepherd
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mandurang)
Robert Lee (c), Paul Govett, James Toomey, Mitchell Flood, Roanan Cornish, Liam Giofrelle, Tim Hill, Nathan Grazules, Thomas Moore, Axel Kerr, Lee Thiele
Spring Gully
Division 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
Alex Sutton (c), Rhys Webb, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, Lachlan Brook, Byron Perrin, Thomas Perrin, Isaac Willits, Brannon Stanford
Division 2 (vs. Axe Creek)
Jake Donegan (c), Connor Aldous, Shaun Makepeace, Justin Webb, Benjamin Jones, Damien Venville, Liam Pilcher, Stephen Rielley, Noah Willits, Miller Armstrong, Ryan Pedrotti
Strathfieldsaye
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bagshot)
Brent Yates (c), Darren Kelly, Joshua Di Camillo, Michael Fleming, Jack McNamara, Bayden Hunter, Cooper Watson, Kobey Hunter, Jett Grundy, Simon Watson, Craig Kennedy
United
Division 1 (vs. California Gully)
Alex Code (c), Dooley Niemann, Joe Hartney, Patrick Hartney, James Smith, Mac Whittle, Mitchell Whittle, Broderick Williams, Thomas Hobson, Kane Goldsworthy, Tom Calvert
Division 2 (vs. California Gully)
Rob Gilchrist (c), Andrew Pritchard, Mark Brayshaw, Jay Mcleod, Ashley Mayo, Xavier Walsh, Tyler James, Maciu Talemaitoga, Jayde Mullane, Connor Logan, Jonathan Bryers
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mia Mia)
David Rykers, Dane Knowles, Jirah Dawkins, Trent McKinnon, Ted Eason, Liam Oberin, Jacob Piccoli, Jack Randall, Damien Whan, Harrison Gadsden, Charlie Gadsden, George Hartney
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
Ryan Currie (c), Ian Alexander, Rick McIntosh, Greg Gadsden, Andrew Kleehammer, Trent Bysouth, Nick Fitzpatrick, Aidan Moore, Jordan O'Sullivan, Jason Bysouth, will taylor, Callum Draper
West Bendigo
Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek)
Joshua Kinsman (c), Bodee Scullie, Travis O'Connell, Tom Floyd, Joshua Eastley, Matt Gould, Kane Newton, Matthew Gallagher, Matthew Floyd, Joshua Leech, Daniel Whiting
Division 2 (vs. Emu Creek)
Mitch Davey (c), Brett McGlashan, Mathew Evans, Marcus Williamson, Thomas Christie, Shannon Murphy, Jacob Floyd, Reece Fitzpatrick, Will Perryman, Brent Bogaski, Leigh Gorrie, Josh Connolly
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. United)
Cody Wright (c), Mason Wright, Ethan Wright, Traiton Kendal, David McMullen, Grant Brown, Cohen-James Brown, Jayden Magnusson, Nathan Murley, Jordan Keel, Kye Wicks, Michael Midgley
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Bendigo City)
Barkley Jackson (c), Scott Jackson, Brooklyn Youl, Louis Wooldridge, Henry Wooldridge, Ajay Power, Edward Neame, Daryl Rooks, Jakob De Salvo, Lochlan Pointer, David Wicks, Logan Brown
