SELECTION NIGHT - This weekend's Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket teams

Axe Creek's Jakk Trenfield recalls lucky escape after freak injury on cricket field Our Bendigo District Cricket Association Team of the Week | ROUNDS 9, 10 1st XI (vs. Golden Square) Nathan Fitzpatrick (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Bailey George, Matthew Gray, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Aden Shanahan, Xav Ryan, Craig Pearce 2nd XI (vs. Golden Square) Jack Tobin (c), Scott Dole, Robert Glen, Andrew Rosos, Henry Cornish, Oliver Ryan, Noah Begg, Kynan Gard, Lachlan Nemet, Harper Hodgens, Mark Ryan 3rd XI (vs. Golden Square) Liam Gaskell (c), Wayne Saunders, Dilruk Fernando, Randhir Bhinder, Clinton Lawson, Ajay Mishra, Terry Myers, Gurpreet Singh, Waseem Khaliq, Mitchell Dingwall, Bailey Evans, Dominic Nahon, Anil Ami, Logan Kirkwood Under 18 (vs. Bendigo United) Eddie Gingell (c), Asher Butcher, Waugh George, Deacon Evans, Mitchell Hancock, Ethan Oaten, Owen Brasher, Archer Carlile, Aidan Goddard, Nash Robinson, Bodhi Robinson, Daniel Chaplin 4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye) Peter Kirkwood (c), Shayne Ralph, Steven Ingram, Lachie Nicholson, Dilruk Fernando, Tom Nicholson, Gurpreet Singh, Michael Bulmer, Deacon Marsh, Scott Sandercock, Dominic Nahon, Connor Sheppard 1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye) Clayton Holmes (c), Stephen Barrett, Ashley Younghusband, Jayden Templeton, Riley Treloar, Harrison Donegan, Zane Keighran, Thomas Starr, Henry Edwards, Jake Thrum, Tobie Travaglia 2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye) Marcus Smalley (c), Joshua Thurston, Adam Rady, Hayden Smith, Nicholas Crawford, Ben Daley, Aidan Clemens, Wil Pinniger, Wes Hopcott, Archer Day, Billy Bassett 3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye) Cadman Turner (c), Thomas Williamson, Curtis Tuohey, Connor Thomson, Matthew Beck, Brenden Younghusband, James Gardner, Joshua Wright, Blake Collins, Ian Clemens, Mark Di Fede 4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians) Heath Behrens (c), Oscar Terry, Lachlan Harris, Hugh Behrens, Max Cahoon, Declan Stevenson, Oscar Farrelly, Oscar Cail, Harry Sheilds, Eamon Austin, Gus Hay, Darby Whatley 1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat) Nicholas Farley (c), Jeremy Brown, Joshua Williams, Aaron Monro, Anthony West, Nash Viney, Benjamin Williams, Jordan Shelton, Rhys Smith, Angus Chisholm, Brendan Archbold 2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat) Cameron King (c), Jacob Murley, Matt Ford, Matthew Fitt, Samuel Williams, Mitchell Graham, Tain Piercy, Kallum Schepers, Harvey White, Broadie Hawke, Fletcher Runnalls, Taj Taylor 3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat) Jason Abbott (c), Lee Kelly, Bradley Muns, Daryl Muns, Manthan Desai, Daniel Bell, Corey Henson, Campbell Richards, Dylan McGregor, Andrew Nisbet 4th XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat) Anton Davies (c), Peter Brinsmead, Darren Masters, Brandon Columbus, Max Miller, Ben Masters, Gus Bradley, Kai O'Hehir 1st XI (vs. Bendigo) Liam Smith (c), Dylan Robinson, Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Callum Tibbett, Scott Trollope, Kayle Thompson, Benjamin Derrick, Jack Keating, Riley Hocking, Connor Miller 2nd XI (vs. Bendigo) Mathew Christie (c), Corey Van Aken, Jackson Veltheer, Max Grant, Luke Baird, Lachlan Saunders, Lachlan Ross, Mitchell Kemp, William Bowles, Paul Scullie, Jamie Bysouth, Scott Ross 3rd XI (vs. Bendigo) Joseph Doolan (c), Matthew Nihill, Ryan Henderson, Zavier Abbott, Corey Wells, Nithin Shivakumar, Alex Williamson, Sarah Mannes, Aaron Sims, Lachlan Saunders, Tomas Dingfelder 4th XI (vs. White Hills) Mark Burgess (c), Jake Landry, Ryan Henderson, Jake Mulqueen, Kyan Stuchbree, Hudson Burgess, Matilda Roberts, Val Musk, Tomas Dingfelder, Blake Dowton, Euan Flood, William Lahn No teams provided 1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk) Christopher Barber (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Jake Klemm, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Luke Wight, Campbell Smith, Matt Dwyer, Cameron Salmon, Clayton Smith 2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk) Ryan Harling (c), Dylan Achison, Liam Hastie, Caydyn Kearin, Liam Stubbings, Kieren Burns, Darcy Poulter, Joshua Hull, William Collicoat, Oliver Scholes, Bailey Brooks, Ben Stubbings 3rd XI (vs. Eaglehawk) Anthony Patullo (c), William Collicoat, Mark Eeles, Tyson Belz, Tim Robertson, Jarrod Orton, Luke Garsed, Darcy Poulter, Peter Patullo, Brayden Parsons, Ben Barras, Marc Beard 4th XI (vs. Eaglehawk) Josh Szitovszky (c), Brett Scholes, Brad Orton, Matt Mitchell, Sean Bell, Jake Wight, Lachlan Taylor, Orin McKay, Liam Rielley, Rodney Wight 1st XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom) Joel Murphy (c), Nathan Walsh, Ashley Gray, Dylan Gibson, Ben Leed, Anthony McMahon, Kendrick Hatton, Jasper Langley, Benjamin Evans, Ben Yarwood, Nahid Hossain 2nd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom) Alex Winfield (c), Jack Ryan, Nicholas Scullie, Kayde Howard, Fraser McKinstry, Brodie Coombs, Thaine Bake, Zachary Sims, Alec Robson, Reece Yarwood, Shane Robinson, Caelan Smith 3rd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom) Simon Turnbull (c), Oliver Maher, Joshua Sheehan, Joel Schneider, Ashlie Harvey, Andrew Brown, Uday Nakka, Jacob Smith, michael coombs, Logan Van der Hagen, Joe Walker 4th XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom) David Hancock (c), Martyn McDonnell, David Lowther, David Hunter, Ethan Hunter, Finn Millar, Phil Murley, dustin murley, Patrick Stanton, Patrick Boylson, JAY THAKAR, Malak Khan, Logan Van der Hagen, Travis Edwards 1st XI (vs. White Hills) Cameron Taylor (c), Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Shane Koop 2nd XI (vs. White Hills) Patrick O'Brien (c), Dylan Bailie, Michael Prowse, Jacob DeAraugo, Jonathan Davidson, William Purcell, Ethan Maltby, Blake Barri, James Schischka, Brodie Reaper, Wil Tuohey, Ryan Haythorpe 3rd XI (vs. White Hills) Brent Anstee (c), Daniel Peterson, Max Campbell, Liam Nihill, Patrick Murphy, Conor O'Farrell, Sean O'Farrell, Rohit Sharma, Lovepreet Aulakh, Richard Murphy, Will Edwards, Kyle Symons Under 18 (vs. Sandhurst) James Barri (c), Thomas Purcell, Jack Smith, Jack Pysing, Ethan Maltby, Xavier Carter, Jacob Floyd, Kael Rainey, Brodie Reaper, Senna Marsili, Callum Thompson, Wil Tuohey 4th XI (vs. Bendigo United) David Maltby (c), Jack Smith, Campbell Maltby, Harry Purcell, Xavier Carter, Kael Rainey, Tadhg McBurney, Xavier Grant, Ian McBurney, Jack Spencer, Jack McCullough, Anthony Purcell 1st XI (vs. Bendigo United) Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Campbell Love, Abe Sheahan, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith, Callum McCarty 2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United) Dale Ashby (c), Stuart Payne, Patrick Dillon, Rowan Fox, Jasper Cheesman, Riley Tresize, Jedd O'Keefe, Aston Wilson, Kristian Rogers, Pramod Manjunath, Matt Newbold, Marc Sherwell 3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United) Brent Hargreaves (c), Stuart Robinson, James Brown, Zachary Cruse, Stephen Brown, Chris Cullen, Mark Nilon, Liam Brown, Max Beever, Justin Hargreaves, Daniel Francis, Brenton Jones Under 18 (vs. Maiden Gully) Jasper Cheesman (c), Bayden Hunter, Rowan Fox, Lachlan Woodward, Hunter Austin, Dev Singh, Jedd O'Keefe, Jesse Hando, Aston Wilson, Daniel Butler, Riley Slevin 4th XI (vs. Bendigo) Matt Matheson (c), James Sharam, Andrew McCulloch, Lachlan Dennis, Archie Stevens, Jason Pohlsen, Luke Matheson, William Harvey, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler, Stuart Robinson 1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians) Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Xavier Dunham, Lincoln Jacobs, Gavin Bowles, Jayden Sheean, Rhys Irwin, Nicholas Wharton, Justin Slattery, Samuel Lowes, Nicholas Wallace, Kyle Patten 2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians) Tom Schultz (c), Harry Ukich, Tobias Geary, Liam Bartels, Jordan Bonanno, Nicholas Lowes, William Sexton, Angus O'Brien, Ben Drechsler, Daniel Atkinson 3rd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians) Jack Maher (c), Ovee Bhuyan, Jordan Lea, Joe Gardy, Trent McGough, James Mannix, Jordan Bonanno, John Geary, Harshil Arora, Jack Barras 4th XI (vs. Golden Square) Peter O'Brien (c), Andrew Monaghan, Ovee Bhuyan, Jack McMurray, Lennox Barker, Andrew Stewart, Harshil Arora, Michael Dobson, Nick Best, Caleb Tobin Division 1 (vs. Spring Gully) Paul Barber (c), Mark Smith, Ash Dixon, Jakk Trenfield, Jack Towers, Blake Hodgskiss, Connor Bulger, Jesse Trenfield, Luke Hickman, Shiran thiwanka kulathunga, Joel Bish Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully) Ben Ross (c), Brett Waterman, Ranjit Singh, Max Ludwig, Daniel Dixon, Tyson Towers, Liam Gill, Lachlan Watts, Donovin Van Coller, Parminder Singh, Mitchell Lawrence Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Strathfieldsaye) Matthew Jeffries (c), Jordan Hamilton, Ben Hamilton, Henry Bugge, Kym Wheelhouse, Jude Wheelhouse, Dean Lawry, James Wheelhouse, Deacon Wheelhouse, Adam Clohesy, Zachary Webb, Luke Wheelhouse, Jackson Barton Division 3 Section 2 (vs. West Bendigo Black) Bryan Coghlan (c), Andrew Sharpe, Shaun Stone, Nino Renato, Dylan Lefevre, Selwyn Ilsley, Edward Garner, Will Lindrea, Josh Goodman, Michael Antonowicz, Eden Hardy, Wayne Ford Division 1 (vs. United) Tasman Fitzallen (c), Travis Nolan, Geoffrey West, Jordan Knight, Aidan White, Ethan Fernandes, Thomas Staniforth, Bradley Olson, Jaidyn Taylor, Zachary Knapman, Eathen Collins Division 2 (vs. United) Bradley Smith (c), James Austin, Jordan Baldwin, Jacob Cassells, Tristan Fitzallen, Jordan Hynes, Ethan Gray, Kristian Smith, Izac O'Sullivan, Travis Parker, Luke Cassells Division 1 (vs. West Bendigo) Simon Marwood (c), Josh Martyn, Cameron Moore, Luke Bennett, Todd Brown, Bradley Rowe, Alexander Collins, Trevor Pickthall, Tyson Webster, Brent Downie, Tyrone Downie Division 2 (vs. West Bendigo) Dallas Widdicombe (c), Luke Bell, Giuseppe Marsili, Bradley Kinder, Shaun Cattanach, Corey Gilmore, Patrick Ring, Connor Strawbridge, Senna Marsili, Shaun Candy, Mark McGregor Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bendigo Strikers) Marty Harris (c), Khan Birtles, Shane Hamilton, Alexander Medcalf, Brett Burns, Matthew Brown, Jackson Harris, Adam Standfield, William Robinson, Robert Knight, Robert Green, John Robinson Division 1 (vs. Marong) Corey Dickins (c), Cain Ladiges, Beau Clements, Phillip Berry, James Pietromonaco, Jeremy Hancock, Justin Laird, Linton Colclough, James Bailey, Mitchell Roberts Division 2 (vs. Marong) Warrick Behrens (c), Mark Roberts, Geoff Thompson, Storm Giri, David Becker, Chris Giri, Joel Renton-Keen, Adam Larkins, Callum Thompson, Damien Walsh, Rhys Williams Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Marong Panthers) Greg Bailey (c), Chris Garlick, Cameron Gray, Travis Habel, Francis Monro, Troy McLean, Matthew Ingham, Will Anderson, Tim Knapman, Damon Monro, Jamie Ward, Bruce Noble Division 1 (vs. Mandurang) Alex Gorrie (c), Andrew Gladstone, David Blume, Mark Blume, Tom Wilson, Jayden Laubsch, Adam Brown, Amarpreet Singh, Nathan Green, Colin Moore, Andrew Cameron Division 2 (vs. Mandurang) Greg Toomey (c), Richard Murphy, Jack Murphy, Ryan Murphy, Lachlan Frischke, Tristian Rowe, Solomon Cameron, Reuben Cameron, Habaragamu Ralalage Buddima N P, Haseeb Qaisar, Brendan Shepherd Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mandurang) Robert Lee (c), Paul Govett, James Toomey, Mitchell Flood, Roanan Cornish, Liam Giofrelle, Tim Hill, Nathan Grazules, Thomas Moore, Axel Kerr, Lee Thiele Division 1 (vs. Axe Creek) Alex Sutton (c), Rhys Webb, Jesse Marciano, Shaun O'Shea, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, Lachlan Brook, Byron Perrin, Thomas Perrin, Isaac Willits, Brannon Stanford Division 2 (vs. Axe Creek) Jake Donegan (c), Connor Aldous, Shaun Makepeace, Justin Webb, Benjamin Jones, Damien Venville, Liam Pilcher, Stephen Rielley, Noah Willits, Miller Armstrong, Ryan Pedrotti Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bagshot) Brent Yates (c), Darren Kelly, Joshua Di Camillo, Michael Fleming, Jack McNamara, Bayden Hunter, Cooper Watson, Kobey Hunter, Jett Grundy, Simon Watson, Craig Kennedy Division 1 (vs. California Gully) Alex Code (c), Dooley Niemann, Joe Hartney, Patrick Hartney, James Smith, Mac Whittle, Mitchell Whittle, Broderick Williams, Thomas Hobson, Kane Goldsworthy, Tom Calvert Division 2 (vs. California Gully) Rob Gilchrist (c), Andrew Pritchard, Mark Brayshaw, Jay Mcleod, Ashley Mayo, Xavier Walsh, Tyler James, Maciu Talemaitoga, Jayde Mullane, Connor Logan, Jonathan Bryers Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mia Mia) David Rykers, Dane Knowles, Jirah Dawkins, Trent McKinnon, Ted Eason, Liam Oberin, Jacob Piccoli, Jack Randall, Damien Whan, Harrison Gadsden, Charlie Gadsden, George Hartney Division 3 Section 2 (vs. West Bendigo) Ryan Currie (c), Ian Alexander, Rick McIntosh, Greg Gadsden, Andrew Kleehammer, Trent Bysouth, Nick Fitzpatrick, Aidan Moore, Jordan O'Sullivan, Jason Bysouth, will taylor, Callum Draper Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek) Joshua Kinsman (c), Bodee Scullie, Travis O'Connell, Tom Floyd, Joshua Eastley, Matt Gould, Kane Newton, Matthew Gallagher, Matthew Floyd, Joshua Leech, Daniel Whiting Division 2 (vs. Emu Creek) Mitch Davey (c), Brett McGlashan, Mathew Evans, Marcus Williamson, Thomas Christie, Shannon Murphy, Jacob Floyd, Reece Fitzpatrick, Will Perryman, Brent Bogaski, Leigh Gorrie, Josh Connolly Division 3 Section 2 (vs. United) Cody Wright (c), Mason Wright, Ethan Wright, Traiton Kendal, David McMullen, Grant Brown, Cohen-James Brown, Jayden Magnusson, Nathan Murley, Jordan Keel, Kye Wicks, Michael Midgley Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Bendigo City) Barkley Jackson (c), Scott Jackson, Brooklyn Youl, Louis Wooldridge, Henry Wooldridge, Ajay Power, Edward Neame, Daryl Rooks, Jakob De Salvo, Lochlan Pointer, David Wicks, Logan Brown 