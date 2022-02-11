coronavirus,

12.20pm GREATER Bendigo has recorded 139 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are hovering just below the 1000 mark in the municipality. There was a total of 947 people with COVID-19 on Thursday, according to newly released Department of Health data. It was the fourth day in a row that total active case numbers had hovered just below 1000. Of the newest cases, 53 have been traced to Bendigo's 3550 postcode. Another 19 were found in Kangaroo Flat's 3555 postcode, 16 in Eaglehawk's 3556 area and 45 in the rural 3551 zone. One was found in Marong's 3515 postcode and four in Heathcote's 3523. Elsewhere in the region, Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire recorded 12 new cases, the Macedon Ranges 64 and the Central Goldfields 11. The Campaspe Shire had 62 cases, Loddon five, Gannawarra 11 and Buloke three. The news comes as Victoria prepares to lift the Code Brown status in place across the hospital system from Monday. The status was announced as the Omicron wave gathered steam earlier this year. The new change will mean hospitals will be able to resume a number of services. Earlier VICTORIA has recorded another 8521 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the federal opposition says aged care systems are on the brink of collapse. A total of 553 were in hospital with the virus on Thursday, 82 of whom were in intensive care and 23 on ventilators. Another 13 people have died from the virus or its complications. More news: Farmer banned for 10 years over animal cruelty Of the tests processed on Thursday, 5359 were rapid antigen tests and 3162 were laboratory PCR tests. Greater Bendigo recorded another 154 cases on Wednesday, the latest day the Department of Health has released data on. Businesses across the city appear to have exhausted their supplies of skilled workers as regional Australia grapples with pandemic hangovers. In Canberra, the Labor party has doubled down on calls for prime minister Scott Morrison to sack aged care minister Richard Colbeck. It claims more than 140,000 shifts are not being filled a week and said one Queensland nursing home had already seen 15 deaths from COVID-19. - With the Canberra Times Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/1c6d5881-f3b9-4a6b-9f00-156246110da8.jpg/r0_50_4928_2834_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg