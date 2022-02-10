news, local-news, news, local

CVGT are launching their new Connecting Women to Trades program which will be held in Bendigo from Monday, February 14. The program is in partnership with WomenCAN and Bendigo TAFE and will support women and girls wanting to get into a trade, over the course of the seven week program. Participants will spend two days a week learning about building, automative, electrical and plumbing trades, which are traditionally male dominated fields. OTHER NEWS: Report suggests ending ableism, sexism key to ending violence against women with disabilities Bendigo TAFE chief executive officer, Sally Curtain said in Victoria, women make up only 2.5 per cent of construction trades workers. The initiative will help participants gain insight into the trades industry, develop their skills, work towards workforce gender equality, and gain qualifications. CVGT Australia group training manager Allison Gook said if the attendees enjoy what they learn, the program can help them further develop their skills and secure a place with a host employer, with the longer-term aim of completing an apprenticeship and having a career in trades. READ MORE: Diocese joins concerned community members over Religious Discrimination Bill Bendigo TAFE CEO Sally Curtain said "we encourage all participants to take as much as they can from this program and we hope to see them on our campus in the near future." To register for the program visit cvgt.com.au/connecting-women-to-trades. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

