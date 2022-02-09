news, local-news, car, bendigo, police, collision

4.50pm Bendigo Highway Patrol are investigating whether a pre-existing condition or medical episode caused the incident near the Golden Square Woolworths on Wednesday. Police confirmed the woman was treated by paramedics on scene before being taken home by a family member. Earlier A car has been flipped on its roof following a collision in Golden Square outside Hungry Jacks on Wednesday morning. Police confirmed, a Mazda sedan travelling south on Thistle Street in Golden Square swerved into the right-hand lane and collided with a parked vehicle. The vehicle rolled over and a 56-year-old Maiden Gully female was injured as a result. MORE NEWS: Man avoids conviction after kicking woman in 'cowardly, thug' attack Witnesses including off-duty police officers removed the woman from the car before she was treated at the scene by paramedics. Bendigo Highway Patrol's Mick McCrann said the investigations into the collision were underway. "We'll be looking at why the collision occurred," he said, "there will be things like distractions, medical issues." "There doesn't appear to be another vehicle involved so it's not the case that the lady was avoiding a collision. OTHER NEWS: "We will be looking at that person's capacity to hold a licence and whether they've committed an offence today." The intersection was blocked and police say they will be attending the scene for another 40 minutes. At this stage injuries don't appear to be serious. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/67cad6d1-e749-409f-9aa4-962702baf59a.jpg/r8_186_3605_2218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg