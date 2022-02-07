news, local-news,

Passion play Way of the Cross will return to the Bendigo Easter Festival after 22 years. A cast of almost 40 people - including 12 speaking roles - will perform the play on the steps of The Capital Theatre on Good Friday. Bendigo Easter Fair Society committee member David Wright said the festival was trying to bring back features from past festivals. Way of the Cross was performed for 12 years running until 2000. Read more: Pop-up performances in Bendigo fill this weekend's live music calendar "We are trying to bring back features of previous parades and activites," he said. "(Way of the Cross) was pretty important and had huge support from the crowd. "It was all ready to go two years ago before COVID intervened. There was no point organising it last year because the festival was off before it started. "This year the government has given a clear indication that the Easter festival will go ahead. With that confidence we are gearing up for a production." The performance follows the final days of Jesus Christ from the Last Supper through to his trial, crucifixion, death and resurrection. Director Vern Wall said along with the core performers, people of any acting ability aged over 16 could join the crowd scenes. "We need them for crowd scenes, Roman soldiers, Jewish guards, all different things," he said. "In the past we have got between 5000 and 7000 when in was the Town Hall Gardens. "People often wandered in and had a look at it. There are no ticket sales but it is something the Easter Festival thought might be a good item for the 150th festival. "We really want to make it look as professional as possible. We want it to move people, like (companies) have done with Godspell or Jesus Christ Superstar, (and have) that real strong story coming through." Read more: Bendigo Lost Trades Fair to get new funding, return in March Mr Wright said it was a good chance for actors to perform in front of a potential crowd of thousands. "It is an opportunity for any aspiring actor to perform to a large outdoor audience," he said. "In this instance (potentially) several thousand. It is a different, worthwhile and satisfying experience." Way of the Cross is on at The Capital Theatre on Good Friday, April 15, from 7.30pm. Father Rob Galea will perform ahead of the play. Auditions for main parts will be held on February 8 and 9 at the Baptist Church, Junortoun from 7.30pm. Email wotcbendigo@gmail.com for more details. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/ea67d231-e557-46a1-8c06-6d43f5a49829.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg