Bendigo Lost Trades Fair to get new funding, return in March

The Victorian Government has announced the Lost Trades Fair will get a slice of $20 million new funding. The fair celebrates the lost, rare and forgotten arts and trades and will be held at the Bendigo Racecourse on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20, 2022. The $20 million Regional Events Fund forms part of the $633 million Visitor Economy Recovery and Reform Plan that aims to boost the economy through events and tourism in regional Victoria. MORE NEWS: Pass Bendi-Go: city to be made into popular board game Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan MP said the government wanted to back events like the Lost Trades Fair because they encourage visitors from across the country to experience the best of Bendigo and they support local jobs. The 2020 fair brought in over 20,000 people to central Victoria, an increase of 27 per cent from the previous year, and more than 70 per cent of visitors were from outside of the Bendigo region. The 2022 Lost Trades Fair will feature the work of more than 150 artisans. For more information visit losttrades.info. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

