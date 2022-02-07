news, local-news, bendigo, court, speeding, drunk, alcohol, calder

A DRINK-DRIVER who was caught going almost 40 kilometres over the speed limit on the Calder Freeway has lost his licence for 12 months. Mark Hayward, 37, pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Monday to charges of speeding and driving while under the influence of alcohol. The court heard just before 5pm on August 8 last year, police saw Hayward speeding on the Calder Freeway in Ravenswood South. READ MORE COURT: Offender avoids prison after admitting to damaging his mother's home The 37-year-old was detected driving at 128km/h in an 80km/h zone. Police intercepted Hayward and he returned a positive preliminary breath test. A second test at the Bendigo Police Station showed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.059. Hayward's car was impounded for 30 days and his driver's licence was immediately suspended. The court heard he admitted to drinking about four stubbies of full-strength beer before getting behind the wheel. Hayward told officers he was not paying attention to the speed because he wanted to go home and go to bed. The 37-year-old, who represented himself in court, told the magistrate another motorist had "tooted" their horn at him before the incident so he had sped up to "toot them back". When Magistrate Trieu Huynh responded that the explanation did not justify the situation, Hayward said he just wanted to be honest with the court. READ MORE CRIME: Kangaroo Flat man arrested after driving erratically in Bendigo Hayward said he previously had issues with drug abuse, but he had been clean for about six years and was working as an apprentice. Mr Huynh said it was to Hayward's credit that he went to rehabilitation and made changes. "I'm impressed that you have your life back on track," the magistrate said. "I don't want to set you back on your good progress." Bur Mr Huynh said the speed was still very concerning, especially in combination with the alcohol. The magistrate convicted and sentenced Hayward to a 12-month community corrections order with 75 hours of unpaid community work. The 37-year-old's licence was also cancelled and he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. The licence disqualification period started in August 2021. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tara.cosoleto/ab5ff9ec-437c-4c43-90f0-f81aec80940d.jpg/r0_156_5184_3085_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg