MIDWEEK PENNANT LAWN BOWLS - Bendigo wins battle of big guns over East

BENDIGO'S hot form in division one midweek pennant bowls continued on Monday as its winning run extended to six in a row at the expense of Bendigo East. Heading into the clash at Bendigo both sides were riding five-game winning streaks, but it was the home side that proved too strong, winning 62-55. The victory avenged Bendigo's earlier loss in the season to Bendigo East by nine shots in round four. Bendigo East won two of the rinks skippered by Helen Clough (+4) and Judy Davey (+4). READ MORE - Up-and-down Castlemaine inflicts fourth-straight loss on South However, it was the 25-10 win by Bendigo's Sharon Koch over Jenny Clough that swung the result in favour of Bendigo, which now has a 14-point buffer at the top of the ladder with three rounds to play. * Eaglehawk moved into second position after a comfortable 24-shot win over Golden Square. The Hawks prevailed 75-51, with the 24-shot margin the same as they defeated Square by in round four. The most telling result in the contest was the dominant performance by the rink of the Hawks' Janet Robertson in a commanding 34-8 win over Taylah Marron. * White Hills ended a run of five losses in a row with a six-shot win over Castlemaine at home. White Hills won 61-55, leaving Castlemaine still without a victory since the opening round. * And reigning premier Kangaroo Flat consolidated its position in the top four beating Inglewood 63-50. Kangaroo Flat 63 def Inglewood 50. Susan Howes 25 def Vicky Tierney 13, Desma Budd 19 lt Helen Leech 21, Jennifer McHugh 19 def Pat Schram 16. Bendigo 62 def Bendigo East 55. Lee Harris 18 lt Helen Clough 22, Sharon Koch 25 def Jenny Clough 10, Vick Greenwood 19 lt Judy Davey 23. Eaglehawk 75 def Golden Square 51. Janet Robertson 34 def Taylah Marron 8, Kaye Rowe 16 lt Julie Ross 21, Irene Godkin 25 def Julie Robins 22. White Hills 61 def Castlemaine 55. Jan O'Bree 17 lt Maureen Fletcher 22, Glenda Jones 18 def Pam Hunter 17, Carmel Jansen 26 def Rosalie Roberts 16. NEXT WEEK: Eaglehawk v White Hills, Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo, Bendigo East v Golden Square, Castlemaine v Inglewood. Golden Square 63 def Woodbury 61. Heathcote 63 def Castlemaine 55. Bendigo East 62 def Bendigo 40. South Bendigo 61 def Kangaroo Flat 50. Eaglehawk 56 def Kangaroo Flat 45. Campbells Creek 83 def Bendigo East 37. Golden Square 63 def Woodbury 40. Marong 62 def Harcourt 60. South Bendigo 83 def Golden Square 42. Dingee 88 def Bridgewater 40. Strathfieldsaye 61 def Bendigo VRI 48. White Hills 58 def Eaglehawk 31. Bendigo 45 def South Bendigo 38. Castlemaine 54 def Strathfieldsaye 30. Inglewood 49 def Bendigo East 22. Harcourt 42 def Woodbury 29.

