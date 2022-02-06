LAWN BOWLS: Up-and-down Castlemaine inflicts fourth-straight loss on South

sport, local-sport, lawn, bowls, bendigo, weekend, pennant, castlemaine, south, bendigo bowls

Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo; Golden Square v Moama | PHOTOS CASTLEMAINE'S Jekkyl and Hyde season continued in Bendigo premier division weekend pennant in Saturday's round 13 as it inflicted a fourth-straight loss on reigning premier South Bendigo. The 81-74 win at home continued what has been a roller-coaster of a past month for the Maine since the season resumed from the Christmas-New Year break. Castlemaine is 2-2 in its four games since the resumption having won what looked to be its two biggest tests against South Bendigo and Bendigo East, but also lost the two games it would have been more fancied in against bottom side Bendigo and Inglewood. Further highlighting the up-and-down nature of the Castlemaine season, Saturday's result was a 44-shot turnaround on its earlier meeting against South Bendigo, which the Diggers had won by 37 shots in round four. "We're lacking a bit of consistency; we're going well against the top sides, but can't play well in the games we should be winning," Castlemaine skipper Rod Phillips said. "But we've got some good young players coming through and it's an enthusiastic group and we're really happy with this win." Phillips played a 21-all tie with South Bendigo coach Brad Holland, who picked up three shots on the final end to split the points. The other three rinks were all decided by five shots or less, with the Maine winning two and the Diggers one. South Bendigo, which has won the past two flags, is in a rut having lost four games in a row during which the Diggers have slid from second to now 17 points outside the top four with five rounds to play and two tough games against Kangaroo Flat and Bendigo East their next pair of assignments. * Bendigo East recorded its first all-rinks-up victory of the season to consolidate its position in the top four. The Beasties bounced back from a hiding from Moama last week to beat Inglewood 100-67 and square their ledger at 6-6. Among the winning rinks for the Beasties were skippers Aaron Tomkins (+13) and Andrew Cullen (+10), who both prevailed by double-figure margins. * Kangaroo Flat was a comfortable 30-shot victor at home over Bendigo. The Roos denied Bendigo a third win in a row when they prevailed 86-56 to move within one point of second-placed Eaglehawk, which had the bye. * And Moama extended its lead at the top of the ladder to 28 points after defeating Golden Square. The visiting Steamers won 89-80, with skipper Brad Campbell notching the highest score of the season with his rink's 35-19 win over Lachlan Bowland. Golden Square's best rink was that of skipper John Berry, which won 27-9 over Kevin Brennan. Kangaroo Flat 86 def Bendigo 56. Barry Anset 14 lt Lee Harris 22, Cameron Wilson 24 def Grant Woodward 14, Cameron Keenan 26 def Mark Anderson 11, David Keenan 22 def Andrew Brown 9. Castlemaine 81 def South Bendigo 74. James Oliver 17 lt Max Rowley 20, Greg Brain 21 def Luke Hoskin 16, Rod Phillips 21 tied Brad Holland 21, Peter Brain 22 def Daryl Rowley 17. Moama 89 def Golden Square 80. Brad Campbell 35 def Lachlan Bowland 19, Barry Brennan 21 def Garri Conforti 14, Kevin Brennan 9 lt John Berry 27, Kevin Anderson 24 def Travis Berry 20. Bendigo East 100 def Inglewood 67. Ian Ross 23 def Lindsay Kelly 21, Aaron Tomkins 28 def Mal McLean 15, Josh Moloney 22 def Rob Day 14, Andrew Cullen 27 def Grant Jackson 17. Kangaroo Flat 88 def White Hills 56, Strathfieldsaye 87 def Marong 75, Bendigo East 105 def Harcourt 68, Eaglehawk 69 tied Bendigo 69. Bendigo East 82 def North Bendigo 68, Serpentine 88 def Bendigo 68, Strathfieldsaye 78 def Heathcote 71, South Bendigo 80 def Golden Square 71. Golden Square 77 def South Bendigo 73, Castlemaine 77 def Bendigo East 63, Kangaroo Flat 94 def White Hills 47, Marong 85 def Woodbury 61, Kangaroo Flat 92 def Dingee 90, Eaglehawk 72 def Marong 70, Campbells Creek 102 def Castlemaine 52, Calivil 94 def Inglewood 58. South Bendigo 86 def Harcourt 68, Bendigo 87 def Woodbury 76, Strathfieldsaye 76 def Kangaroo Flat 75, Eaglehawk 96 def Bridgewater 70. White Hills 73 def Strathfieldsaye 45, Golden Square 73 def Heathcote 49, Kangaroo Flat 63 def Bendigo East 57, South Bendigo 59 def Bendigo VRI 56. North Bendigo 66 def Woodbury 49, Harcourt 64 def White Hills 59, Golden Square 74 def Marong 40. Bendigo VRI 44 def Campbells Creek 42, Golden Square def Bridgewater (forfeit), Castlemaine def White Hills (forfeit). Monday's division one games: Inglewood v Kangaroo Flat, Bendigo v Bendigo East, Golden Square v Eaglehawk, White Hills v Castlemaine. Games start at 9.30am. Division one ladder - Bendigo (112), Bendigo East (102), Eaglehawk (96), Kangaroo Flat (88), Golden Square (83), Inglewood (67), White Hills (60), Castlemaine (32). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/09e581e8-2e87-409e-acd8-9d337096fdd3.jpg/r58_315_3184_2081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg