Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Sacred Bodhi Tree sapling brings Bendigo a step closer to englightenment

JD
By Jenny Denton
June 11 2024 - 8:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo has moved a step closer to enlightenment with the official planting of a sacred Bodhi Tree sapling at the Stupa of Universal Compassion on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.