State funeral: 'revolutionary teacher' Aunty Fay Carter to be honoured

First Nations readers be advised, this story contains the name and images of someone who has died. The family of Aunty Fay Carter has given permission to use her name and picture.
First Nations people, dignitaries, family and friends are expected to gather at Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre for the state funeral of Aunty Fay Carter.
The Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta elder passed away on May 29 at the age of 89.
The state funeral on June 12 was announced last week and a public notice from the state government about the service appeared in the Bendigo Advertiser on Saturday, June 8.
The notice described Aunty Fay as "a highly respected advocate and a revolutionary teacher".
"She played an outstanding leadership role in strengthening the wellbeing of families and reforming welfare programs and service across aged care, childcare and health agencies," the notice read.
"Aunty Fay was a sought after advisor and mentor, but above all, she was a loving friend, matriarch and voice for her Ancestors.
"Her memory will live on through the stories shared and the next generation of leaders who will continue to impact her wisdom."
Born in Echuca on January 1, 1935, Aunty Fay's contributions to the Aboriginal community across Victoria was immense, leading to her being inducted into the Victorian Aboriginal Honour Roll in 2013 and awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2019.
The Bendigo Advertiser will run a live blog of the state funeral service for anyone unable to attend on our website at bendigoadvertiser.com.au
Doors to the theatre will open at 9.15am and a smoking ceremony will take place outside the venue.
The state funeral service will begin at 10am.
The funeral will be open to the public but is limited to seating availability in Ulumbarra Theatre which has a capacity of 950 patrons.
A free live stream of the service will begin at 9.50am at vic.gov.au/AuntyFay.
You can also watch the stream in full screen.
The recording of the live stream will only be available for seven days after the service.
At the request of the Carter family and in lieu of flowers, tributes could be made in the form of a contribution to the Aboriginal Community Elders Services via acesinc.org.au/about-us/donate.
People have been invited to post tributes on the vic.gov.au/AuntyFay website.
